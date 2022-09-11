Kim Mulkey and the Tigers Host Blue-Chip Prospects This Weekend

You can never count out Kim Mulkey when it comes to recruiting. The LSU decision-maker is already going deep into her bag of tricks as she looks to add critical pieces to her 2023 class, hosting prospects to the Tigers’ first home game in Death Valley Saturday night.

With three Top-100 players in the building, the elite recruits got their first taste of Baton Rouge in a big way as LSU faced Southern in a hometown battle.

Here’s a look into who was in attendance:

Mikaylah Williams (5-star)

The No. 1 player in the 2023 class, who is already an LSU commit, was in town for the Tigers Saturday night as she helped this program recruit in a big way.

A 6-foot-1 combo guard out of Parkway High School, Williams averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. In a thrilling 5A state championship game this spring, Williams led Parkway to the title in her junior campaign.

The superstar has been lighting it up this summer while playing for the USA’s FIBA U17 squad while traveling across the country for showcase events. Of the events she’s participated in, her performance at the Under Armour Next Elite 24 Camp stood out most.

Williams proved her No. 1 ranking to be true, hitting the game-winning shot to lift her team to victory. The Tigers have a superstar in the making with Williams heading to Baton Rouge next summer.

Aalyah Del Rosario (5-star)

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are putting their foot on the gas in order to secure the nation’s No. 1 post player in the 2023 class, Aalyah Del Rosario. LSU made the Top 4 for Del Rosario, which also includes South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Hosting the top interior player for Saturday night’s home opener, Del Rosario had the chance to get a taste for the LSU culture in a big way. This program is making a significant push for Del Rosario as the fall recruiting period heats up.

The Lady Tigers are even taking a page out of LSU football’s recruiting book. Starting the social media hashtag trend #ADR2BTR, this program is making a push for the nation’s top uncommitted big.

Angelica Velez (4-star)

The No. 36 player in the 2023 class was another key prospect on campus this weekend. For Mulkey to get the elite guard down to Baton Rouge is a big victory with this backcourt made of mostly older transfers.

The Tigers have shown significant interest in Velez over the last few months, and after being accompanied by both Williams and Del Rosario in Death Valley this weekend, things could begin trending in the right direction.

Look for Mulkey and this program to keep their foot on the gas for one of the nation’s top guards in the 2023 cycle.