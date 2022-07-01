Mulkey Names Jennifer Roberts as Director of Player Personnel and Influence, Manage NIL Opportunities

As the new normality of Name, Image and Likeness takes over the college athletics world, LSU has been adapting to the changes accordingly. Coining the term “NILSU” and putting their athletes in position to benefit off of their name, the Tigers continue showing they are prepared to stay with the times.

On Friday, the LSU Women’s Basketball program and Kim Mulkey changed the game once again. On the one-year anniversary of NIL, the program announced that Jennifer Roberts will take on a first-of-its-kind role in women’s college basketball as LSU’s Director of Player Personnel and Influence.

Roberts will help players within the program develop their personal brands, make informed decisions, and maximize their NIL opportunities.

“Collegiate athletics continues to change and evolve before our eyes, and it is important for us to be at the forefront of those changes,” Coach Mulkey said in an LSU press release. “Jennifer has always been a critical member of my staff, and by taking on these additional responsibilities, she will help our players thrive in this space and keep our program on the cutting edge of NIL.”

Roberts spent the past year as the Director of Player Personnel for the women’s basketball program where she was in charge of player appearances, team community service and helped with external projects while serving as the program’s academic liaison.

Here’s what Roberts had to say of her new position as the Tigers continue making advancements in the NIL game:

“I am excited to work with our players to help them understand how to increase their market value,” Roberts said. “LSU is a global brand, and our players understand that being a Tiger will open many doors for them. NIL has been at the forefront for LSU since we arrived in Baton Rouge, and I quickly knew I had the capability to help our players navigate those waters. I am excited about this opportunity because along with the university, our program is embracing the new frontier within college athletics. As college athletics continue to evolve, it is important to educate our players on any deals they may be presented while also working to elevate their personal brands.”

The new age of NIL has a rippling effect down the totem pole. Whether it be in recruiting, the transfer portal or helping a players way of life, this era of college athletics is changing rapidly and LSU has proven they will adjust accordingly.