SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Report: LSU Basketball Could Be Getting a 2020 Season Start Date

Glen West

The NCAA men's and women's Oversight Committee will propose a November 25 start date to the 2020-21 college basketball season, according to a report from CBS Sports Jon Rothstein. Rothstein also reports that the NCAA Oversight Committee will advise the Division I Council to not allow preseason scrimmages ahead of the 2020 season.

It's the first real NCAA basketball news to come forward since president Mark Emmert endorsed the idea of a potential bubble for the NCAA Tournament next spring.

"It's obviously expensive to do that," Emmert said in an interview with the NCAA website last month. "But we're not going to hold a championship in a way that puts student-athletes at risk. If we need to do a bubble model and that's the only way we can do it, then we'll figure that out."

A bubble format for the postseason has certainly worked out for the NBA as there have been zero reported COVID-19 cases inside the Orlando bubble since the league relaunched its season on July 31. That carries a ton of merit to potentially see a college basketball bubble if the season were to get to that point. 

For now the focus will be on getting the season off the ground in late November, which benefits LSU tremendously. Students will not return to campus after going home for the Thanksgiving holiday so it'd seemingly be the perfect time for LSU to play all of its non-conference opponents with not as many students on campus. 

The 2020 LSU team worked out for the first time last week in two groups and Wade said on an appearance of Off the Bench the team is looking really good.

"I think Trendon [Watford] and Javonte [Smart] have taken the next step in terms of leadership along with Darius Days," Wade said. "Bryan Penn-Johnson can really help us, the kid from Washington, he's just massive and knows how to play. The freshmen can help us, Shareef [O'Neal] looked good yesterday. We've got a lot of really good pieces and have a chance to be a great, great team and that's what we're focusing on."

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has Any Team Had More Turnover in Such a Short Amount of Time Than LSU Football in 2020?

Tigers have lost more talent than most while trying to defend national championship run

Glen West

The State of LSU Football's Defensive Line After Departure of Four Veteran Players

Tigers have young talent but plenty of inexperience with loss of Shelvin, other vets

Glen West

by

Smitty79

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says "One or Two" More Players are Considering Opting Out of 2020 Season

Team looking to add another cornerback, which Orgeron says could come very soon

Glen West

by

Smitty79

Video: Catch the Highlights from LSU Football's Tuesday Practice

Offensive line back at practice, coach Ed Orgeron says after quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

Glen West

What Will LSU Football Do With No. 7 Jersey With Ja'Marr Chase Opting Out?

Most likely scenario is to move on from awarding jersey in 2020

Glen West

by

Glen West

Five LSU Football 2022 Recruits Who the Tigers Could Call on Sept. 1

Stewart, Preston, Campbell among the top recruits in the 2022 class Tigers will be pursuing

Brian Smith

SEC Roundtable: Latest News out of LSU, Other Conference Programs as Fall Camp Heats Up

Tigers lose Chase, Shelvin for the 2020 season

Glen West

LSU Draws Three Games on CBS for 2020 Season

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Wishes Receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Defensive Tackle Tyler Shelvin the Best

Orgeron, Tigers adopting 'next man up' mentality with departure of key veterans

Glen West

Report: LSU Defensive Lineman TK McLendon Enters Transfer Portal

McLendon joins Justin Thomas, Neil Farrell as defensive linemen program won't have available in 2020

Glen West

by

Glen West