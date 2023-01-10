Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Florida

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers have the opportunity to shake back in a big way following back-to-back conference losses to both Kentucky and Texas A&M. Taking on Florida (8-7) at home on Tuesday, the Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them.

The last time LSU laced up their shoes for a home game in the PMAC, they took down No. 9 Arkansas in a thrilling upset victory. Now the chance to reach .500 in SEC play, the Tigers are in a “take it one game at a time” approach.

Here are the latest betting odds, how to watch, players to know and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is currently a 1.5-point underdog heading into the matchup with the over/under set at 137, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. Despite the Tigers being underdogs heading into this one, this program was also in the same boat against Arkansas in their last home matchup.

Look for LSU to come out with something to prove after two straight losses. With an identity being formed and rotations just about solidified, this program has the chance to pick up a needed win at home.

How to Watch

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Florida

Current Records: LSU Tigers (12-3) vs Florida (8-7)

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 10 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center - Baton Rouge, La.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

Players to Know

Colin Castleton : Mr. Reliable for this Gators squad, Castleton is the guy they call when in need of a bucket, and he typically answers. A dominant force in the paint with the ability to get it done in the midrange as well, he’s the definition of what has given LSU trouble this season.

Averaging 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, Castleton has been extremely efficient in getting his buckets. Shooting near 50% from the field, he scores the ball in a variety of ways. Look for Derek Fountain or KJ Williams to be in charge of slowing down Castleton tonight. A tough task, he’s the No. 1 option on a team in dire need of a win.

Will Richard : Richard has been one of the Gators most consistent guards this season. A three-level scorer who can do it all on that end of the floor, Richard has come up big on numerous occasions.

With averages of 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, he affects the game in select ways. From deep, he’s shooting 42% and 89% from the free throw line. There aren’t many holes in his offensive game, making him a top priority player on the scouting report for the Tigers.

Predictions

LSU will have their work cut out for them in this one. Between preparing for a well balanced squad on both sides of the floor to figuring out a way to slow down both Castleton and Richard, it’s a tough task.

Again, how will Derek Fountain perform against a team with tremendous size? Can Adam Miller continue trending in the right direction after a strong performance against Kentucky? These will be the two main factors in LSU coming up with the win.

Score Prediction: LSU 68, Florida 61