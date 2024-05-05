LSU WBB: Prized Freshman Transfer Angelica Velez Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU guard Angelica Velez has revealed where she will continue her playing career after departing Baton Rouge.
Velez, who suited up for the purple and gold for just one season, will head back home to play for Syracuse, she announced on social media Sunday morning.
The 5-foot-7 guard from the Bronx, New York was a former four-star prospect in the 2023 cycle who played her high school ball with current freshman forward Aalyah Del Rosario.
The package deal, both Velez and Del Rosario were set to carry their high school success to the college scene, but now the coveted guard has elected to take her talents elsewhere for the foreseeable future.
In her freshman campaign, Velez played in just111 minutes, tallying 27 points on 9-of-27 shooting with 13 assists to 18 turnovers.
It's no secret the LSU roster was loaded with talent during the 2023-24 season after the Tigers brought in America's No. 1 recruiting class headlined by SEC Freshman of the Year Mikaylah Williams and transfers Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith.
Now, Velez returns home with an opportunity to see immediate playing time in front of her friends and family in New York.
“I’ve learned so much from my teammates,” Velez said last September. “Their work ethic is insane. I love basketball, so I’ve always been the type of player that feels like I work hard, but whenever I’m in the gym , they’re there. Whenever I come, they know how to work. Something I learned from them is to go the extra mile. If we’re running, Flau’jae [Johnson] says go to the wall or do an extra rep. She has a different type of mindset and it’s a blessing to learn from her.”
Velez was one of three guards to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal; joining Hailey Van Lith and Janae Kent.
Now, the trio of guards have announced where they will take their talents after just one season in Kim Mulkey's program.
Hailey Van Lith: TCU Horned Frogs
Former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith officially revealed her transfer portal destination after a three week stint in the free agent market.
Van Lith is headed to the Big 12 where she will join a TCU Horned Frogs program that is quickly piecing together a competitive roster.
There were reports over a week ago that Van Lith would join the program, but she shut down rumors stating that she hadn't put pen to paper just yet.
"I did take a visit to TCU and am very interested in them, but I took visits to other schools and was very interested in them too," Van Lith told The AP last week. "I haven't made an official commitment, but I'm very close. The ink has not touched the paper for any school."
Now, the ink has dried and Van Lith has made her announcement. She will head to TCU for her final season of eligibility.
Janae Kent: Texas A&M Aggies
Former LSU guard Janae Kent made the decision to depart the program after one season in Baton Rouge.
Now, she's quickly found a new home in the SEC after announcing her intentions to transfer to Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-1 guard from Oak Forest, Illinois was a former four-star prospect in the 2023 cycle who was a key piece to LSU's No. 1 recruiting class featuring Angelica Velez, Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams.
Now, both guards have departed with Velez and Kent announcing their decisions.
In her freshman campaign, Kent averaged 1.6 points per game, playing sparingly during her lone season under Kim Mulkey.
