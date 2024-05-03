LSU Football: The Current State of the Defensive Tackle Room
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue their pursuit of defensive tackles via the NCAA Transfer Portal, and after seemingly missing out on their top two targets, it's back to square one for this program.
Damonic Williams, the No. 1 DT in the portal, revealed his commitment to Oklahoma on Thursday night after a recent trip to Baton Rouge.
After swinging and missing on their top target, all focus shifted to Michigan State transfer Simeon Barrow over the last 24 hours, who also took a trip to Baton Rouge. Barrow took his first official visit to LSU in late April, but is quickly trending to the Miami Hurricanes after a visit earlier this week.
The talk of the town has been LSU's inability to effectively utilize the portal during the current spring window, but with defensive line coach Bo Davis on staff, he has the ingredients to piece together a solid group.
As the offseason continues, it's a given the Tigers will add another defensive tackle or two, but there remain reinforcements who have put pen to paper.
Here's a look into the current state of the LSU defensive tackle room:
The Veterans: Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee
Guillory and Lee handled a majority of LSU's first team reps during spring camp over the last two months where Guillory has been pencilled in as a starter. The fifth-year senior returned to Baton Rouge with an opportunity to take control of this position group and has done so this offseason.
The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder looked the part during camp and quickly became a vocal leader for this defense. He took first team reps throughout camp and didn't skip a beat while in position to replace snaps taken by both Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith.
When it comes to Lee, the second-year Tiger was lined up next to Guillory for most of camp. The Florida transfer will be in line to take key snaps this offseason with a lack of depth with this position group. At 6-foot-3, 307 pounds, he's lightened up a bit and looked more mobile during spring camp.
It was a battle throughout spring ball for Lee. He was splitting reps with offensive lineman turned defensive lineman Kimo Makane'ole for first team duties and must have a strong offseason in order take impactful snaps this fall.
The Youngsters: De'Myrion Johnson, Shone Washington, Preston Hickey and Ahmad Breaux
Johnson... The true freshman arrived in Baton Rouge this offseason and was thrust into key snaps due to the Tigers' lack of depth. A player who will need time to season his game, Johnson is a defensive tackle who will likely redshirt in Year 1 with the program while he gets acclimated to the college game. Long term, look for the youngster to take strides in the right direction.
Washington... A JUCO transfer, Washington made his way to Death Valley with high hopes. After being previously committed to LSU out of high school, he opted to sign with the Georgia Bulldogs for his freshman campaign before going the JUCO route. Once again on the recruiting scene, Washington became a coveted target for Power Five programs with LSU landing his signature. It'll be intriguing to see the snaps he takes this fall in Death Valley given he may need time to reach that next level.
Hickey... The walk-on took second team snaps during spring camp and was an impressive rotational player for the Tigers when they needed him. Now, with LSU looking to add reinforcements via the NCAA Transfer Portal, we'll monitor where Hickey falls on the depth chart.
Breaux... Early-enrollee Ahmad Breaux has switched positions. After arriving in Baton Rouge as a defensive end, Breaux recently moved to the interior defensive line given the depth issues the program currently has. The freshman currently stands at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds, but will certainly need to put on significant size to make an impact sooner rather than later. Nonetheless, he'll be an intriguing prospect for LSU long term.
The Signee: Dominick McKinley
The five-star freshman will arrive in Death Valley this summer where he will immediately be thrusted into a key role for LSU. Defensive line coach Bo Davis landed a commitment from his guy earlier this year and never looked back after McKinley officially put pen to paper in February. Now, the five-star signee will have all eyes on him this offseason leading into the season opener against USC given he'll be a player who must take snaps.
The Transfer Addition: Gio Paez
The Wisconsin transfer will make his way down South this summer where he will be a key rotational piece for the Tigers during the 2024 season.
Paez is from Los Angeles, California and redshirted his first season with the Badgers. In year two, he played in just one game, but it counted as the COVID season in 2020. Over the last three seasons, he’s played 32 games and logged 36 tackles.
The Defensive Line Plan:
“We can move (defensive ends) Bradyn Swinson inside and Paris Shand inside, then Da’Shawn Womack on the edge and (linebacker) Harold Perkins on the edge," Brian Kelly said this spring. "You have a different configuration. I think we can be really dynamic with some of the defensive linemen and moving the pieces around. On first and second down, we really have to work hard at getting after the quarterback. But in terms of stopping the run, Jacobian Guillory has been outstanding. In terms of what Bo Davis is looking for, he’s been outstanding and been a stalwart. We have to find that other guy. That’s what we are looking for. We are trying to develop that second guy and have some depth pieces behind them.”
