LSU, SEC Basketball Given Dec. 29 Start Date by Conference

Glen West

On Friday, the SEC announced that the 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule will start on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30. The conference will move forward with a full 18-game conference schedule with an additional two open dates. 

One of the open dates will be saved for the SEC/Big-12 challenge in late January, which will be comprised of 10 conference teams squaring off against Big-12 opponents. The additional four SEC teams who are not a part of the SEC/Big-12 challenge will play conference games on those dates.

Earlier this month, the NCAA announced a Nov. 25 start date for non-conference play to begin. Included in the restructured season, Division I teams can play a maximum of 25 games during the regular season and must play a minimum of 13 games to qualify for the NCAA championship tournament. This also includes one built in multiple-team tournament for teams to compete in. 

With most college students expected to be off campus after Thanksgiving break, including LSU, it gives the SEC and NCAA a window to fit in its non-conference and some conference games before students return in January.

This will almost certainly affect the Tigers' schedule as LSU is slated to take on Hofstra, ULM, North Texas, Louisiana Tech and VCU in non-conference play as well as participating in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase and the Gotham Classic tournament in December. 

In the meantime, conference teams will be allowed to start practice on Oct. 14 and hold no more than 30 practices over a 42-day window before the season officially tips off. 

"The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season," NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said. "It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships." 

