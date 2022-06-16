SEC/Big12 Basketball Challenge Schedule Released

The schedule for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge has been released with LSU set to host Texas Tech on Jan. 28. All 10 teams from each conference will participate in the event as they did last year.

The SEC came out on top in the 2022 Challenge, winning six of the 10 games against a strong Big12 group. With the SEC only losing one time in the last six years, it has shown the growth this conference has made over the last few years by developing strong recruiting classes and the benefits of the transfer portal.

Tari Eason goes up to block a shot against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 SEC/Big12 Challenge.

LSU will look to redeem themselves after losing their matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs in the challenge last season. Squaring off against a Texas Tech squad that has leveled up in the recruitment department this offseason, their roster is built for a solid 2022-23 season.

It’ll come as a true test for head coach Matt McMahon, who has the roster build up to hang with the best of them.

The other games in the Challenge in 2023 are:

Texas Tech at LSU

Arkansas at Baylor

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas at Tennessee

TCU at Mississippi State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Auburn at West Virginia

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

Florida at Kansas State

Iowa State at Missouri