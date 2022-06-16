Skip to main content
SEC/Big12 Basketball Challenge Schedule Released

SEC/Big12 Basketball Challenge Schedule Released

The Tigers are set to square off against a talented group who has developed significantly through transfer portal

The Tigers are set to square off against a talented group who has developed significantly through transfer portal

The schedule for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge has been released with LSU set to host Texas Tech on Jan. 28. All 10 teams from each conference will participate in the event as they did last year.

The SEC came out on top in the 2022 Challenge, winning six of the 10 games against a strong Big12 group. With the SEC only losing one time in the last six years, it has shown the growth this conference has made over the last few years by developing strong recruiting classes and the benefits of the transfer portal.

Tari Eason goes up to block a shot against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 SEC/Big12 Challenge. 

Tari Eason goes up to block a shot against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 SEC/Big12 Challenge. 

LSU will look to redeem themselves after losing their matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs in the challenge last season. Squaring off against a Texas Tech squad that has leveled up in the recruitment department this offseason, their roster is built for a solid 2022-23 season.

It’ll come as a true test for head coach Matt McMahon, who has the roster build up to hang with the best of them.

The other games in the Challenge in 2023 are:

Texas Tech at LSU

Arkansas at Baylor

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas at Tennessee

TCU at Mississippi State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Auburn at West Virginia

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

Florida at Kansas State

Iowa State at Missouri

LSU Tigers

USATSI_15755649
Basketball

Adam Miller Ready to Showcase Talent in First Healthy Season With Tigers

By Zack Nagy17 hours ago
IMG_5056
Baseball

Tigers Lose Recruiting Guru Dan Fitzgerald to Kansas

By Zack Nagy21 hours ago
1DAD918F-3B49-44BA-B23D-92DA9A961FC3
Recruiting

Tigers Hosting a Number of Elite Prospects This Weekend, Who to Keep Tabs On

By Zack NagyJun 15, 2022
USATSI_17462928
Basketball

Former LSU star Khayla Pointer Has Found a New WNBA Home

By Zack NagyJun 14, 2022
USATSI_16882107
Football

Kayshon Boutte Cleared For Activity Following Offseason Ankle Surgery

By Zack NagyJun 14, 2022
IMG_0498
Recruiting

Top Miami Prospect Set to Officially Visit LSU This Weekend, Get a Feel for New Culture

By Zack NagyJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17246201
Recruiting

Tigers Putting Foot on the Gas for Elite Five-Star Quarterback

By Zack NagyJun 13, 2022
USATSI_16090648
Basketball

Mulkey Excited for 2022 Recruiting Class, Who Can Step Up as Freshmen

By Zack NagyJun 13, 2022