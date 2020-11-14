Where Do Latest Mock Drafts Have LSU Guard Skylar Mays Landing in NBA Draft?

The 2020 NBA draft is finally just around the corner and for fans of the purple and gold, all eyes will be trained on where senior guard Skylar Mays ultimately lands. The hometown product is coming off a stellar senior season in Baton Rouge where he averaged 16.7 points per game on 49% shooting, including 39% from the three-point line.

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Mays is the prototypical 3-and-D player who should carve out a role as a contributing rotational player at the NBA level.

Here is Sports Illustrated's evaluation of Mays, ranking him as the No. 42 prospect in the country leading up to the Nov. 18 draft:

Mays took a notable leap this season, making real strides in terms of poise and decision-making, and was the only true constant as the leader of an inconsistent LSU team. He can play on the ball but is better suited at the two alongside a true playmaker, which was a luxury the Tigers didn’t really have this year. Mays was superbly efficient anyway, and effective in spite of his average athleticism. He will have to become a more versatile shooter on the move, and finishing might become an issue given he doesn’t get great extension around the basket. But his consistency, intangibles, and well-roundedness make him a second-round option.

Mays is an obvious fit with most NBA teams not just because of his size for a guard but because he instantly brings an impact voice into locker rooms all over the NBA. ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz is extremely high on Mays, particularly after the two sat down over the summer and talked about his game a little bit more.

Schmitz's analysis of Mays is spot on as a high character combo guard role off the bench that can come in and knock down shots at a consistent clip, which are valuable traits in today's NBA. While Mays isn't the quickest, he's strong and is a versatile defender that can guard both guard positions and possibly the three on a limited basis.

His mechanics as a spot up shooter are pristine with a big jump from his junior to senior season in three-point efficiency and he can hit free throws at an 86% clip as well. Schmitz ended up ranking Mays as one of his nine "sleeper" prospects in the draft because of his versatility to play either guard position and being one of the smarter players in the draft in terms of understanding his role.

Here's a quick breakdown of where some mock drafts have Mays winding up next week:

Sports Illustrated: No. 45 overall (Orlando Magic)

CBS Sports: No. 40 overall (Memphis Grizzlies)

"Mays could really help the emerging Grizzlies with his ability to operate as a pick-and-roll scorer and as an off-ball 3-point shooter."

ESPN: No. 46 overall (Portland Trail Blazers)

The Athletic: No. 47 overall (Boston Celtics)