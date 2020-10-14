NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Projecting All 60 Picks Post-Finals

The Finals and the bubble are in the bag, the draft is just over a month out, and the NBA’s virtual combine process is underway. The off-season isn’t quite in full swing—free agency likely won’t start until the end of November—but things are moving behind the scenes. It’s a convenient time to update the mock draft, factoring in the latest information and intel from around the league.

The big recent development is that teams are now permitted up to 10 in-person visits with prospects prior to the draft, affording teams the opportunity to gain information firsthand. These meetings add a level of intrigue and should serve as a clear sign of where teams’ priorities lie going into draft night. It’s worth keeping in mind how many factors are truly still up in the air with this draft—there’s an expectation that there will be a good deal of trade activity, but until the NBA and NBPA finalize salary cap negotiations, teams can still only operate speculatively when planning ahead right now. It should be an active off-season landscape, with a relatively thin free agent class, few teams coming into significant cap space, and a vast majority of the league aiming to make the playoffs. That dynamic should lead to a highly active draft, and the sense I get is that most teams picking in the mid-to-late first round will be more than open to parting with their picks and moving around.

This mock projects what all 60 picks might look like if the draft took place today. For a more comprehensive ranking of prospects, read through the Big Board.

1. Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

While winning the lottery appeared to be a stroke of luck for the Timberwolves, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the NBA enamored with the challenge that accompanies selecting first in this draft. The general expectation in league circles remains that Minnesota will end up staying put and selecting Edwards. While the Wolves might prefer to trade down, the lack of a clear-cut, easy choice is sure to limit suitors, as well as the fact Glen Taylor is in the process of selling the team. Conventionally, it’s difficult for a front office to make a major move like that without sign-off from ownership, and that situation is sure to be a factor. Minnesota wants to be competitive as soon as possible, but there may not be a desirable win-now option on the table given the circumstances.

It’s fair to say at this point that Edwards is generally seen as the straightforward option at No. 1. Bet big on talent, put him in a position to succeed, and trust your coaching staff to iron out the kinks—chiefly, shot selection and defensive engagement. His flashes of offensive dominance, though fewer and farther between than you’d like, can be tantalizing, but if he hits his ceiling on both sides of the ball, Edwards has All-Star potential. There are valid concerns about his ability to directly impact winning, and it may be a few years before we know the answer, making this a more complicated choice. Minnesota will have to make a judgment whether his struggles stem more from poor basketball IQ or lack of high-level experience. But this is a fairly cushy landing spot, aided by the the fact Edwards wouldn’t be tasked with carrying the offense right away.

2. Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Height: 7' 1" | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Freshman

At this point it’s not a secret that Golden State has designs on contention and would strongly prefer to trade this pick. The issue, of course, is finding the right deal, made more complicated by the team’s hefty payroll and the financial uncertainty facing the NBA at large. The Warriors’ best trade package includes the No. 2 pick and Minnesota’s lightly-protected 2021 first-round pick, potentially attaching them to Andrew Wiggins’ contract for a star or multiple veterans. Golden State also has a $17 million trade exception to take back a contract in a move like this, and if the Warriors are willing to spend in this climate, should be able to cut a deal with another team looking to trim salary. Assuming Wiseman and LaMelo Ball are both on the board here, there should be viable options, but it’s also hard to see the Warriors inheriting even more salary and increasing their tax bill given the current financial climate.

If the Warriors keep the pick, Wiseman probably makes the most sense as someone who can run the floor, finish plays, and impact the game with his physical gifts. He’s more of a traditional center, but he’s also not a stiff, and there are always teams that covet mobile 7-footers, even in an era where more teams are playing small. There will be some assembly required as with his offensive skill set, but his size and frame still set him apart from his peers. If Golden State moves back in the draft, Obi Toppin and Tyrese Haliburton are good fits.

3. Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Height: 6' 6"| Weight: 180 | Age: 19

The strong sense I’ve gotten from conversations around the league is that Ball’s situation has become the primary swing factor in the lottery. It’s fair to say that right now, there’s heavy skepticism that Minnesota will take him at No. 1. With Golden State actively examining trades for the No. 2 pick, it’s possible another team could come up to take Ball—but it’s equally as conceivable that James Wiseman comes off the board there. That would leave Ball on the board for Charlotte. There’s a legitimate thought in NBA circles right now that the Hornets may be reticent to select Ball, noting that Michael Jordan has ultimate say in draft decisions, and the concerns some around the league still have with Ball’s competitive makeup and capacity to lead teammates.

The sense I’ve gotten is that the Hornets may target a big here, with Wiseman, Obi Toppin and Onyeka Okongwu all potentially availably. But if Ball makes it to No. 3, it would still behoove the Hornets to think hard about taking him—or, alternatively, consider trading back to the 5-8 range, where multiple teams might have an interest in coming up for him. He has a case as the most gifted playmaker in the draft, and his combination of size, handle and vision create a reasonable rotation-player floor, even if his iffy jump shot precludes him from being a star. Pencil him in here for the time being—nobody would knock Charlotte for taking him, and he won’t slip far on draft night. But the dynamic surrounding Ball is fluid, and may have a major impact on how the draft flows.

4. Bulls: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Height: 6' 8"| Weight: 210 | Age: 19

Avdija is widely thought to be in play for Chicago at No. 4. New Executive VP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas has a strong comfort level and track record drafting international players from his time in Denver. Avdija’s passing ability could give the Bulls a much-needed dimension of unselfishness and facilitate ball movement. His success hinges on the continued growth of his jumper and handle, with the hope being he can eventually run offense on the ball more frequently. Avdija has a big adjustment coming, but he’s well ahead of the curve for his age, and the hope is that he’ll evolve into the type of in-demand, oversized auxiliary ball-handler teams covet. In that vein, the Bulls could also look at a guard here given the need for playmaking on the roster.

5. Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, F/C, Dayton

Height: 6' 9"| Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | RS Sophomore

League sources have placed Toppin in the mix for the Cavs at No. 5—he can contribute immediately and supply energy to a locker room searching for a collective identity. While there are legitimate concerns about him on defense, teams appear willing to take the production and work around it. This is a critical season for Cleveland, and tangible progress from their young talent might be the only thing that can take pressure off the front office. It doesn’t help that Cavs are guard-heavy, and need to get all three of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. on the floor this season. Presuming they remain invested in all three, Cleveland needs someone to complement those pieces, not muddle the minutes, and an older rookie like Toppin likely mitigates some of the concerns. At 22 years old, Toppin would be the oldest top-five pick since Wesley Johnson went No. 4 in 2010, and the history of older players panning out as early draft picks isn’t encouraging. But stretch bigs who can play all over the floor tend to come at a premium, and Toppin’s perception as a known commodity has helped his cause.

6. Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

Height: 6' 5"| Weight: 175 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

Noting Atlanta’s recent history of making deals with its lottery selections, the fact the Hawks are one of just a few teams coming into significant cap space, and an organizational emphasis on becoming a playoff team sooner than later, expect this pick to come up in trade conversations. If the Hawks stand pat, Haliburton makes a good degree of sense as someone who can fit neatly alongside Trae Young, relieve some of the ball-handling pressure, and be a positive force for a young roster. Haliburton is seen as one of the safest bets in the draft to return value, with the type of preternatural feel and passing ability that should keep him in the NBA for a long time, and an unusual degree of selflessness to his game. It’s extremely hard to see him falling out of the top seven, as things stand.

7. Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ulm

Height: 6' 5"| Weight: 185 | Age: 19

With a depleted roster in need of a revamp and new leadership in the front office, Detroit is in search of a legitimate long-term building block and has a clear need at point guard. Hayes fits the criteria, and can be afforded plenty of minutes to develop and learn, with the Pistons not in a hurry to compete. Given the circumstances here, it may be an easier sell to start building with a prospect who might eventually be able to run an offense, rather than a defensive-minded player like Isaac Okoro or Onyeka Okongwu. Hayes needs more seasoning and his inconsistent jumper has been a point of concern, but he has starting-caliber upside, and it would be surprising to see him fall out of the Top 10.

8. Knicks: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

Height: 6' 6"| Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Although the Knicks have an obvious need at guard, they may not necessarily take a ballhandler here, with alternative backcourt options likely available to them at No. 27 or No. 38. In this scenario, with Haliburton and Hayes off the board, New York opts for Okoro, who can be a tone-setting defender for a team in need of help on that end, and effectively complement R.J. Barrett on the wing. Granted, his shooting has to improve, and it’s a major what-if that will probably preclude him from being a top-five pick. But it’s hard to see Okoro slipping much further than this, with intriguing upside, a solid floor game, and the tools and mentality to be a perimeter stopper.

9. Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The Wizards are hoping for a swift return to playoff contention with a healthy John Wall returning, but also needs young talent to bridge the gap should things break a different direction. Okongwu may not fall this far on draft night, but he’s an obvious fit in Washington if that’s ultimately what happens. He can provide defensive backbone and some useful minutes early on, while also helping address a long-term hole at center. Okongwu has to expand his skill set on offense, but his athletic tools and sound defensive profile should allow him to stay on the floor when it matters and provide cover for different types of lineups. He could step in and help the Wizards in relatively short order.

10. Suns: Precious Achiuwa, F/C, Memphis

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Freshman

The belief around the league is that Phoenix will try and mount a bigger push toward the playoffs, after a strong run in the bubble upped expectations. The Suns’ don’t necessarily need to get younger, and it’s reasonable to think they could trade this pick. But it’s worth noting that James Jones was aggressive last year in taking Cameron Johnson in the lottery, and that Phoenix may simply take whoever it deems the best player. Achiuwa could be a fit, adding an athletic dimension up front that the current group lacks, apart from Deandre Ayton. He’s more of a project than you’d like from a 21-year-old, but there aren’t many players in this draft with his mix of physical tools and productivity. Achiuwa still has a ways to go to sharpen his feel, but he looks ticketed for the late lottery as a high risk-high reward type pick with defensive versatility and some untapped offensive potential.

11. Spurs: Patrick Williams, F, Florida State

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The Spurs have never been one to shy from longer-tail development projects, and Williams fits the bill here with an unpolished but promising skill set, abetted by plus physical tools and having just turned 19. There’s risk here, but he has a chance to become the type of versatile offensive contributor and multipositional defender every team covets, and is all but a lock to go in the lottery in spite of an inconsistent freshman season. His body type, mobility, defensive instincts and shooting ability should allow him to play both forward spots and potentially spend time as a smaller center if all goes well. Players with that profile rarely hit free agency and almost never come at a discount. San Antonio has loaded up on the perimeter but still needs a long-term answer at the four, and Williams fits the bill nicely. There‘s an outside chance he works his way into the top ten, based off upside.

12. Kings: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

Sacramento is at a minor crossroads this off-season, with new GM Monte McNair taking over basketball operations and inheriting a roster in need of some reshaping. The Kings presently lack for defensive-minded pieces, and Vassell should be able to shore up the wing for just about any team, with plus length and the ability to keep defenses honest with the threat of his jumper. Right now, opposing teams don’t have a strong bead on what Sacramento will do here, but Vassell is solid value if he makes it to this spot. He’s viewed as one of the safer picks in the draft, albeit with some difference of opinion surrounding his upside due to average athleticism and a lack of innate creativity playing off the dribble.

13. Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

New Orleans can go a number of directions here depending on which players fall to this spot, but it’s fairly clear that Nesmith is the best pure shooter in the draft, with that potentially special skill to sell and a somewhat underrated floor game. He wouldn’t solve the Pelicans’ defensive issues, but it could be tough to pass on him here. Although it’s doubtful he would have sustained his ungodly shooting clip regardless (52.2% on eight three-point attempts per game), his stock was hurt by the foot injury that ended his season at the start of conference play. Medical pending, the primary holdup for teams will be Nesmith’s athleticism—he has a solid frame but isn’t overly quick or explosive in tight spaces, and doesn’t create much offense off the dribble. But if all breaks correctly, the threat of his shot might be enough to make a difference.

14. Celtics (from Grizzlies): Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Sophomore

With three first-rounders and a crowded roster situation, expect the Celtics to get creative, as it’s unlikely that they roster three more rookies next season. Assuming they use this selection, Bey makes sense as a versatile, unflashy role player who can make open shots and should be a playable defender right away. As has been the case with most recent Villanova products, he’s widely viewed as a safe, comfortable pick who will meet expectations. That type of prospect makes sense for a playoff team with a need, and Bey’s range starts around here and likely ends in the teens. The Celtics could pencil him in as an eventual replacement for Gordon Hayward’s minutes, then look to maximize the value of their other picks.

15. Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 160 | Age: 19 | Sophomore

Lewis steadily helped himself this season and has an outside chance of sneaking into the lottery. If he’s on the board here, he’d be a strong option for Orlando as a long-term backcourt piece and potential starter who could theoretically play alongside (or take over for) Markelle Fultz. Still just 19 years old, Lewis has a good deal of upside and took a nice leap forward as a sophomore. Stylistically he’s still more scorer than floor general right now and has a lot left to learn, in addition to getting stronger. But Lewis’s impressive speed and bankable jumper have won a lot of people over, and he likely won’t fall too far if he makes it to the teens.

16. Trail Blazers: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Portland doesn’t necessarily need another guard, but the backcourt is where the value lies in this range of the draft, and Maxey presents some untapped upside here. He’s been a somewhat divisive topic among scouts, largely due to the dissonance between pre-college perception and his actual performances at Kentucky, which for the most part weren’t particularly efficient. Maxey’s defensive potential and ability to get downhill differentiate him from the Blazers’ other young guards, but an improved jump shot is paramount to his ability to succeed in the NBA, particularly given he isn’t the most natural playmaker for others. Portland has a solid recent track record with player development, and Maxey would be a solid risk-reward option here.

17. Timberwolves (via Nets): Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 170 | Age: 20 | Freshman

After growing an inch and adding a significant amount of strength during the pandemic hiatus, Terry has become a solid candidate for teams picking in the teens, with upside tied primarily to his three-point shooting. Terry is a Minneapolis native, and would give the Timberwolves a different dimension at guard with his ability to space the floor, move the ball and help teams in a low-maintenance role. Taking Anthony Edwards at No. 1 likely won’t preclude Minnesota from taking another guard in this draft—given they may not have their own first-rounder next season, shooting for the best combination of fit and upside with this pick makes sense. And as Terry continues to mature physically, he may be closer to contributing than conventional thought suggested six months ago.

18. Mavericks: Theo Maledon, G, ASVEL Basket

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 175 | Age: 19

It’s unclear if the Mavs will actually make this selection for themselves, as this pick has been made available in trades in hopes of landing immediate rotation help, per sources. Dallas is angling to be a major player in 2021 free agency and will avoid taking on long-term money. If they do stay put, Maledon would be a solid fit as someone who can play on or off the ball and knock down open shots. He’s not a flashy player, but teams have consistently raved about Maledon’s personality and intangibles, and the odds of him panning out as a viable rotation player are somewhat favorable. A situation like Dallas, where he’d be asked to play to his strengths off of Luka Doncic and make shots without pressure to run a second unit right away would be pretty ideal.

19. Nets (via 76ers): Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Olympiacos

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 200 | Age: 18

The intrigue surrounding Pokusevski has risen to the point where he’s widely viewed as a potential Top 20 selection. The prevailing thought right now is that he would rather come to the NBA next season rather than remain overseas, affording him access to better resources and maximizing the chances of his physical improvement. His rail-thin frame is a negative, but international scouts have been optimistic about his unusual skill set as a passer and three-point shooter, granted he has very limited experience against top competition. Brooklyn could end up trading this pick as the franchise veers hopefully toward contention in the Eastern Conference. But the Nets appear likely to rely primarily on veterans and returning talent next season, so there’s also value here in selecting a prospect with upside they can afford time to develop, without pressure to perform immediately.

20. Heat: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19

Hampton becomes an intriguing buy-low opportunity in this part of first round, with a plus athletic profile but a need for additional seasoning after a challenging time in Australia’s NBL. He’ll probably have to spend more time off the ball in the NBA, and his size and quickness should help, but he’s an average jump shooter and doesn’t have immense basketball IQ at this stage. Hampton is the type of project who might strongly benefit from a program like Miami’s, and would be a worthwhile investment here. Much was made of the Heat’s recent player development record during the bubble, and there’s truth to the value of culture, but it requires players to buy in. Miami should be in good position to land a future contributor at this spot, with a long-term need for a lead guard.

21. 76ers (from Thunder): Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Freshman

The Sixers will have to get creative to substantially tinker with the roster this off-season but this pick presents a good opportunity to grab a player on the cheap who might become a piece. Guard depth has been an issue for Philly, and Anthony would be a solid on-court fit here as a guard who can play on or off the ball with Ben Simmons. But Anthony’s draft stock has been as difficult to peg as any prospect in the draft over the past year, and his range remains wide with a month to go, beginning in the late teens and ending toward the back of the first round. Teams have myriad concerns surrounding his lone season at North Carolina, and he’ll need to work on shot selection and be willing to acclimate into a smaller role to maximize his chances of success.

22. Nuggets (from Rockets): Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Freshman

Denver has never been afraid to draft creatively, and McDaniels is an interesting project for teams willing to roll the dice on his size and ball skills, in lieu of consistent production. His body type makes him better suited to perimeter than the interior, but with additional strength (and cast in a smaller role), it’s fair to think his efficiency might improve enough to get him on the floor. Frankly, he just was not very good in college, but the situation at Washington was by most accounts a negative one. McDaniels can handle, pass and shoot, but has to improve his consistency and frame to better create mismatches and take advantage of his height. The Nuggets wouldn’t need him to play much right away, which certainly helps the fit. Some still view McDaniels as an appealing buy-low project, and he’s still tracking for the first round.

23. Jazz: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Coming off a productive but not especially memorable year at Duke, Carey appears to be on track as a first-round selection, with his sheer size, touch around the basket and potential to shoot from distance all viewed as positive factors. According to multiple sources, Carey has dropped a significant amount of weight since the season ended and worked to change his body in addition to showcasing his jumper, which was rarely on display at Duke. Although he’s not what every team wants out of their center, Carey plays hard and his floor is viewed as relatively sound. The Jazz need depth up front, and Carey’s efficiency and ability as a screener should be an upgrade off the bench at worst.

24. Bucks (from Pacers): Jalen Smith, C, Maryland

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20

Still a fairly divisive prospect due to his pronounced strengths and weaknesses, Smith would be a good fit in a Milwaukee scheme that can deploy him as a floor spacer and utilize his length on defense. The Bucks may need to change some things up going into next season, but stretch bigs are a necessity for their style of play, and Smith is one of the better shooters in this crop. His physical stiffness and average mobility likely caps some of his upside, and has been a holdup for some scouts. But if Smith continues to make shots and protect the basket, there’s a pathway to sustainable success in the right situation.

25. Thunder (from Nuggets): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Armed to the teeth with draft picks for most of this decade, Oklahoma City isn’t in a rush right now and can be thoughtful with this pick. Teams are widely enamored with Stewart’s intangibles, and many view him as a positive culture piece, particularly for a younger team. He makes sense with the Thunder as an eventual replacement for Steven Adams’ minutes and as someone who can be relied upon to grow into a long-term leadership role as the team reloads with young talent moving forward. He’s more of a throwback big who would have excelled in the NBA a decade or so ago, but his length, toughness and commitment to his role help separate him from the other bigs in this range. He also has potential to shoot it, which would solidify his chance of maintaining long-term situational value.

26. Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, G, Barcelona

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20

It seems unlikely the Celtics roster three first-round picks next season, and Bolmaro is an easily stashable prospect with upside and nice value proposition in the back third of the first round. He’s has already begun his season in Barcelona as part of the club’s first team, but has NBA outs in his contract that give teams the option to bring him over or simply wait until next season. This should add some appeal for front offices aiming to preserve financial flexibility and roster space in the short-term. The range of opinion on Bolmaro is fairly wide—some scouts see him as a mid-to-late first rounder, others in the early second—but his innate creativity and high-IQ game set him apart from a lot of the guards in this draft. If his jumper improves, he has a pretty clear pathway to someone’s rotation in the long run.

27. Knicks (from Clippers): Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Junior

Flynn has been one of the winners of the virtual combine process so far and has left strong impressions on teams in his interviews, according to league sources. His range now appears to begin in the early 20s, as one of the few players in this draft with a believable chance of stepping in to help a good team right away. Flynn’s toughness and immense basketball IQ help mask his average athletic tools, and there’s no glaring hole in his game. The Knicks are likely to address the backcourt with one of their three picks, and Flynn would be a strong fit if he’s on the board here—which is no longer a guarantee.

28. Lakers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Freshman

This is a good opportunity for the Lakers to add a young player with upside on the cheap, with long-term optionality. Green doesn’t necessarily leap off the page as a prospect, but he’s a good athlete with nice defensive potential and decent skill framework, and a valid developmental project. It’s worth noting that this is the last first-round pick the Lakers can trade for some time, due to NBA rules that require teams from trading away first-rounders in consecutive future drafts. (Even though next year’s pick is conditionally traded to New Orleans, L.A. can make this pick on draft night, then trade away the player’s rights afterward without violating league rules.) But given the circumstances, it might make sense to use this pick as an upside throw.

29. Raptors: Jahmi’us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Ramsey is an interesting upside play late in the first round after effectively showcasing his three-point shooting last season and coupling it with an NBA-type frame. He wasn’t particularly consistent and has a lot to work on—and didn’t look like much of a playmaker—so the hope is that he’ll effectively defend and continue to shoot it at a high clip. If he puts it all together, there’s a rotation player skill set here, but it will require a level of adjustment to a smaller offensive role. He’s the type of physical, skilled player the Raptors have been able to get more from, and a solid piece to develop on the bench as Toronto begins to transition away from a veteran-heavy core and toward the next iteration of the roster.

30. Celtics (from Bucks): Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Senior

Bane has helped himself a good deal in interviews and boasts one of the better shooting profiles in the draft, which has put him on the cusp of the first round. He may be able to give a team useful minutes in short order, with solid basketball IQ and toughness along with the floor-spacing component. Bane isn’t a great mover athletically and has a below-average wingspan, which will limit some of his upside defensively and creating off the dribble, but seems to have a good grasp of who he is as a player. It’s worth reiterating that the Celtics may not roster three first-round picks next year, but Bane is the type of player who could add a dimension to their bench immediately.

31. Mavericks (from Warriors): Tyler Bey, F, Colorado

32. Hornets (from Cavaliers): Xavier Tillman, F/C, Michigan State

33. Timberwolves: Zeke Nnaji, F/C, Arizona

34. 76ers (from Hawks): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

35. Kings (from Pistons): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

36. 76ers (from Knicks): Isaiah Joe, SG, Arkansas

37. Wizards (from Bulls): Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

38. Knicks (from Hornets): Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky

39. Pelicans (from Wizards): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

40. Grizzlies (from Suns): Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville

41. Spurs: Grant Riller, G, Charleston

42. Pelicans: Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke

43. Kings: Robert Woodard, F, Mississippi State

44. Bulls (from Grizzlies): Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

45. Magic: Skylar Mays, G, LSU

46. Blazers: Sam Merrill, SG, Utah State

47. Celtics (from Nets): Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

48. Warriors (from Mavericks): Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon

49. 76ers: Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga

50. Hawks (from Heat): Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

51. Warriors (from Jazz): Elijah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse

52. Kings (from Rockets): Paul Eboua, F, Pesaro

53. Thunder: Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State

54. Pacers: Reggie Perry, F/C, Mississippi State

55. Nets (from Nuggets): Josh Hall, SF, Moravian Prep

56. Hornets (from Celtics): Nick Richards, C, Kentucky

57. Clippers: Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

58. 76ers (from Lakers): Abdoulaye N’Doye, G/F, Cholet

59. Raptors: Mason Jones, SG, Arkansas

60. Pelicans (from Bucks): Markus Howard, G, Marquette