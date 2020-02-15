LSUCountry
Report: LSU Basketball Adds Shareef O'Neal to 2020 Recruiting Class

Glen West

The 2020 LSU recruiting class added another big fish Friday night when UCLA transfer and son of Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef told SI of his intentions to enroll at LSU.

In 13 games with UCLA as a freshman, O'Neal averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 10 minutes per game. 

"I'm going to LSU," O'Neal told Sports Illustrated. "I'm following in some really big footsteps but I'm ready for it. It's a great program. Louisiana is a different scene, I've been in LA most of my life but I'm ready for it."

With O'Neal's addition to the 2020 class, LSU now has five-star Cam Thomas, four-star Mwani Wilkerson and three-stars Jalen Cook and Bradley Ezewiro either committed or signed. Georgetown transfer Josh Leblanc is already with the team but isn't eligible until the 2020 season as well.

According to a report from 247sports, O'Neal will finish the quarter at UCLA before moving on to LSU on March 20.

Wade’s 2020 recruiting class ranks No. 9 nationally according to 247sports and with the addition of O'Neal could continue to surge in the rankings.

O'Neal initially announced his decision to transfer from UCLA in January after a string of games where he didn't see any action

“My parents have always taught me that transparency is the best form of communication,” O’Neal wrote on Twitter. “It is in this spirit that I announced today my departure from the University of California Los Angeles.”

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound sophomore missed a season of basketball after undergoing heart surgery while at Arizona and then transferred to UCLA for the start of this season.

