Tari Eason Going Through Pre-Draft Process, Update On Who He Has Worked Out For

We’re just about two weeks away from the 2022 NBA Draft where former LSU standout Tari Eason is set to hear his name called. The projected first-round draft pick has a number of potential suitors, going through workouts with a flurry of organizations over the last few weeks.

The Cincinnati transfer burst onto the scene rather quickly for the Tigers, playing to his role beautifully coming off the bench. As his production grew, as did NBA interest, with Eason’s name coming off the board in the first-round of most mock drafts.

Eason has upcoming workouts scheduled with Cleveland, Memphis and San Antonio. In addition to his upcoming workouts, the LSU star has already worked out for Minnesota, Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Washington and New York.

It’s no surprise Eason has received so much attention since declaring for the draft. At 6-foot-8, with tremendous length, his potential as a two-way player at the next level is what every franchise is looking for nowadays.

A semifinalist for National Defensive Player of the Year, while also maintaining that same level of success offensively, Eason molded himself into a top talent in the SEC. He averaged 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds off the bench, earning the SEC Sixth Man of the Year award during his sophomore campaign in Baton Rouge.

Many mock drafts have Eason going No. 18 to the Chicago Bulls where he could have an instant impact on a team that lacks defensive intensity. Plagued by injuries last season, the Bulls reserves couldn’t hold it together on that end of the floor, which could lead them to drafting a defensive talent like Eason.

Here’s what ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony had to say of Eason and what he could provide the Bulls if selected at No. 18:

“The Bulls need to add depth in the frontcourt and shore up their defense, which ranked second-worst last season among playoff teams. Eason is one of the most explosive and productive players in the draft, putting consistent pressure on opposing defenses with his quick first step, physicality and insatiable intensity, characteristics that allow him to live at the free throw line. These same traits helped make him one of the most versatile defenders in college, a magnet for steals, blocks and rebounds who flew all over the floor in LSU’s suffocating press while rotating from guarding point guards to big men.”

As draft day inches closer and closer, Eason will continue going through the process of workouts paired with pre-draft interviews. A special defensive talent who’s raw offensive game has significant upside, Eason has the chance to be a steal in the 2022 NBA Draft.