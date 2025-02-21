The LSU Women's Basketball Injury Update: Latest on Tigers Star Aneesah Morrow
Kim Mulkey and the No. 7 ranked LSU Tigers are fresh off of a Thursday night victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Mulkey and Co. received significant production from the post with Sa'Myah Smith and Jersey Wolfenbarger piecing together arguaby their best games of the season.
Smith had 11 points and 12 rebounds while Wolfenbarger finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
“I think I’ve learned a lot from this program since I’ve been here and elevated my game in a lot of different ways,” Wolfenbarger said. “Knowing that [Aneesah Morrow] was out, there were a lot of us that needed to step up and contribute in ways we hadn’t before. That motivated my performance.”
Flau’Jae Johnson led the team with 28 points, her 37th straight game scoring in double figures, and had three steals. Mikaylah Williams scored 12 points with 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Kaylin Gilbert also scored in double figures with 15 points.
But the headliner from Thursday night's clash against Georgia was the absence of star forward Aneesah Morrow.
The heartbeat of the Tigers on both sides of the floor missed the Southeastern Conference matchup with what Mulkey described as a foot injury. It was Morrow's first missed game of her collegiate career.
“Nees has no structural damage, no hurt ligaments, no broken bones,” Mulkey said. “She got stepped on in the Texas game if you remember and she took herself out. She’s just sore and what better time to rest than tonight because the last three are tough as nails. For these two to have double doubles in her absence, it has to build their confidence.”
The LSU Tigers hit the road to Lexington for a SEC matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday where the expectation is that Morrow will be back in uniform.
“It’s just the top of her foot,” Mulkey elaborated. “They stepped on the top of her foot. Could she have played? Sure, but for Aneesah Morrow to do what she has to do, not just these next three games, but then the SEC Tournament where you could have to play three in a row. That girl has a tough body, but just rest it and let the bruise get better.”
Following a Sunday loss to the Texas Longhorns just days ago, LSU got back on track with a 79-63 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs with a challenging three-game stretch ahead to end the regular season.
