LSU Basketball Picks Up First Commitment of 2021 Class in Four-Star Big Man Jerrell Colbert

Glen West

It was a busy Sunday on the recruiting trail for LSU basketball as coach Will Wade picked up a commitment from his first recruit of the 2021 class, four-star center Jerrell Colbert.

Colbert, a 6-foot-9 center out of San Antonio, was the second recruit of the day to commit to the Tigers. Just hours earlier, 2020 four-star guard Eric Gaines gave Wade a verbal commitment, putting LSU at seven players either committed, signed or transferred to Baton Rouge next season. 

With Colbert's commitment, it gives LSU a head start on its 2021 class, which now ranks first in the SEC. Colbert held scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Memphis, Michigan and Houston but ultimately chose LSU after making an official visit back in December.

Colbert is currently ranked as the No. 6 center in the 2021 draft by 247sports and No. 32 overall prospect. Colbert told 247sports a few of the reasons he decided to choose LSU over the other schools was the connection he built with Wade as well as the training he feels he can develop when getting to campus.

"I saw all the players and they all said that LSU was the best choice because I could get the best training," Colbert told 247sports Evan Daniels. "When I saw the practice I could see they do really well with training. This was the best decision for me, and I think they do well with big men."

Wade's 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 6 in the country and No. 3 in the SEC with the signings of five-star guard Cam Thomas as well as commitments from four-star forwards Mwani Wilkerson and Gaines.

LSU Baseball Takes a Tumble in Recent Polls After Disappointing End to Weekend in Houston

Tigers drop to No. 21 in D1 Baseball top-25, No. 20 in Baseball America

Glen West

LSU Prospects Solidify, Improve Draft Stock at 2020 Combine

Edwards-Helaire, Jefferson highlight biggest risers after combine

Harrison Valentine

AJ Labas' Career Performance Ruined as No. 11 LSU Offense No Hit in 1-0 Loss to No. 22 Oklahoma

Oklahoma pitcher Dane Acker strikes out 11 LSU batters in no-hit performance

Glen West

Report: LSU Basketball Adds Four-Star Guard Eric Gaines to its 2020 Recruiting Class

Tigers now have seven players committed or signed to the 2020 class

Glen West

LSU Coach Will Wade Preaches Consistency Within Program After Second Straight 20 Win Season

Tigers earn back-to-back 20 win seasons for third time in 20 years

Glen West

LSU Football Loses Lead Defensive Analyst Roy Anderson to the Minnesota Vikings

Tigers lose eighth analyst From 2019 championship team

Glen West

In case you missed it: An LSU student was arrested Thursday for taking a joyride through Tiger Stadium on two separate occasions, causing $8,000 dollars in damages. Tiger Stadium is currently having…

Glen West

Baylor Scores Six Unanswered Runs to Earn Come From Behind Win Over No. 11 LSU

Late Baylor offense spoils Landon Marceaux's second straight stellar performance

Glen West

Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart Pace LSU Basketball to 64-50 Win Over Texas A&M

Smart, Mays combine for 38 points in double digit win

Glen West

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs Texas A&M

Tigers in search of win No. 20 on the season with Mahmoud Abdul Rauf in the house

Glen West

by

jammyk