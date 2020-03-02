LSU Basketball Picks Up First Commitment of 2021 Class in Four-Star Big Man Jerrell Colbert

It was a busy Sunday on the recruiting trail for LSU basketball as coach Will Wade picked up a commitment from his first recruit of the 2021 class, four-star center Jerrell Colbert.

Colbert, a 6-foot-9 center out of San Antonio, was the second recruit of the day to commit to the Tigers. Just hours earlier, 2020 four-star guard Eric Gaines gave Wade a verbal commitment, putting LSU at seven players either committed, signed or transferred to Baton Rouge next season.

With Colbert's commitment, it gives LSU a head start on its 2021 class, which now ranks first in the SEC. Colbert held scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Memphis, Michigan and Houston but ultimately chose LSU after making an official visit back in December.

Colbert is currently ranked as the No. 6 center in the 2021 draft by 247sports and No. 32 overall prospect. Colbert told 247sports a few of the reasons he decided to choose LSU over the other schools was the connection he built with Wade as well as the training he feels he can develop when getting to campus.

"I saw all the players and they all said that LSU was the best choice because I could get the best training," Colbert told 247sports Evan Daniels. "When I saw the practice I could see they do really well with training. This was the best decision for me, and I think they do well with big men."

Wade's 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 6 in the country and No. 3 in the SEC with the signings of five-star guard Cam Thomas as well as commitments from four-star forwards Mwani Wilkerson and Gaines.