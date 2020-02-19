Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs No. 10 Kentucky

Pregame

Former LSU forward Naz Reid made the trip for LSU-Kentucky. He's currently playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Notes: An LSU win tonight would put the Tigers back into a three way tie with the Wildcats and Auburn.

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans is tied with LSU's Skylar Mays in steals per game in the SEC. Wildcats big man Nick Richards is No. 2 in the SEC in blocks per game.

Richards also leads the conference in field goal percentage (66%) while Mays ranks fifth at 49.8%.

A few pregame stories:

Here are a few of the problems that Will Wade can identify as weaknesses within the LSU defense.

Preview of tonight's matchup between LSU and No. 10 Kentucky.

With just over 30 minutes until tip, the paying sections are a bit sparse. The student section has shown up though as the top bowl is already close to full.

Former LSU coach Dale Brown just walked in. Believe that's the first game he's been to this year.

LSU starters:

Javonte Smart

Skylar Mays

Darius Days

Trendon Watford

Emmitt Williams