LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs No. 10 Kentucky

Glen West

Pregame

Former LSU forward Naz Reid made the trip for LSU-Kentucky. He's currently playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Notes: An LSU win tonight would put the Tigers back into a three way tie with the Wildcats and Auburn.

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans is tied with LSU's Skylar Mays in steals per game in the SEC. Wildcats big man Nick Richards is No. 2 in the SEC in blocks per game.

Richards also leads the conference in field goal percentage (66%) while Mays ranks fifth at 49.8%.

A few pregame stories:

Here are a few of the problems that Will Wade can identify as weaknesses within the LSU defense.

Preview of tonight's matchup between LSU and No. 10 Kentucky.

With just over 30 minutes until tip, the paying sections are a bit sparse. The student section has shown up though as the top bowl is already close to full.

Former LSU coach Dale Brown just walked in. Believe that's the first game he's been to this year.

LSU starters:

Javonte Smart

Skylar Mays

Darius Days

Trendon Watford

Emmitt Williams

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American caught up with one of the best defensive linemen in the 2021 class. Read about his recruitment and why LSU is the favorite “They're at the top of the list if I had a list. It's…

Glen West

by

Glen West

No. 12 LSU Beats Southern 8-3 Behind Saul Garza's Big Day at the Plate

Garza's career-high four RBI pace LSU to win

Glen West

Report: LSU Football to Play 2020 Spring Game at Southern While Tiger Stadium Turf is Replaced

Tigers to play Spring Game on April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium

Glen West

LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri Knows the Importance of Treating Every Game the Same

LSU has successful history in midweek games under Mainieri despite misconceptions

Glen West

Preview: LSU Basketball Hosts No. 10 Kentucky Fighting to Stay in SEC Title Relevance

Ball movement, spacing a priority for LSU against frisky Wildcat defense

Glen West

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Previews Spring Practice

What Orgeron picked up from coaching under Jimmy Johnson and what the expectations are leading into spring

Glen West

A Look at LSU Basketball's 2020 Recruiting Class as it's Currently Constructed

2020 class can be defining class in the Will Wade era

Glen West

by

Bostonfan1967

LSU Baseball to Mix Up the Lineup for Midweek Outings with Southern, Nicholls

Tigers to move Mathis to short, Doughty to third base

Glen West

Now That Teams Have “Figured Out” LSU’s Defensive Weaknesses, Will Wade Says it's Time for Change

Wade says LSU needs more help on the boards, improved rotations to work out defensive kinks

Glen West

LSU Football Announces Home-and-Home Series With Utah for 2031-32 Seasons

Tigers will play Utes in Baton Rouge in 2032

Glen West