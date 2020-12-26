LSU Basketball Has Tough Time Putting Away Pesky Nicholls State Team With 86-80 Win

Following a 12-day absence away from the court due to COVID-19 protocols, LSU basketball returned to the PMAC a few days before SEC play to get in one last non-conference battle against Nicholls State. The matchup proved difficult with one major component out for the afternoon, eventually pulling away for a 86-80 win.

LSU (5-1) was out one major piece on Saturday afternoon, point guard Javonte Smart. As a result, freshman guard Eric Gaines would start in his place but it was up to the veteran presence of Trendon Watford and Darius Days as well as the shot making of freshman Cam Thomas to help carry the load with the Tigers down their star playmaker.

Watford and Thomas combined to score 22 of LSU's first 25 points to help the Tigers build an early 25-14 lead. Whether it was step backs, post ups, pull ups or converting from long distance, the duo did it all for the purple and gold Saturday afternoon.

Days was consistent throughout the afternoon as a third option and when Watford tweaked his ankle in the first half, became that threat in the second half. The trio combined for 66 of LSU's 86 points in the double digit win, including a career-high 29 for the freshman Thomas.

"It was definitely a next man up mentality," Watford said. "For me, Cam and Days, we just did what we usually do. Just coming out, being aggressive and playing our game and I think it showed."

However, Nicholls was able to stay tight with the Tigers by matching the energy and efficiency in the post. The Colonels shot 13-of-16 on its two pointers in the first half and controlled the offensive glass to really put pressure on the LSU interior defense. After building out that early 11-point lead, the Tigers' lead was cut down to five thanks to the effort on the glass and a 10-5 run to close the half.

LSU was out rebounded 18-14 in the opening 20 minutes and wasn't able to get back on track in the second half. The Tigers allowed 18 second chance points and 17 offensive rebounds throughout the course of the game to keep a determined Colonels team in it until the end.

Coach Will Wade mentioned the offensive rebounding and the on-ball defense as the biggest areas of concern following the six-point win.

"We scheduled the game to knock off some rust and I'm glad we scheduled it," Wade said. "We've got a lot of stuff we need to get better at and need to improve in. I thought it was good for us to get back out there and there's certainly plenty of room for improvement between now and Tuesday."

Just when it looked like the Tigers were ready to pull away in the second half, the Colonels would hit a big shot to rejuvenate the team. Starting 4-of-9 from three point range to start the second half, Nicholls was able to cut the LSU lead to three points on multiple occasions. As the game stayed tight, LSU really missed the playmaking ability of Smart at the guard position and struggled with the full court press down the stretch as well.

Luckily for the Tigers, Thomas and Watford continued their stellar play, making timely baskets and scoring 22 of the 42 total points over the final 20 minutes of the game. A scoring drought of three minutes and a streak where the team went 1-for-10 from the field helped LSU build out a double digit lead.

Going nearly two weeks without a game was difficult on the players as Wade said after the game that the team has just returned to the PMAC for practice a few days ago.

"We just had to stay ready," Watford said. "Even after we got shut down, after quarantine a lot of guys were in the gym getting up shots. This game was to knock rust off so it accomplished a lot."

It'll be a quick turnaround with SEC play set to tipoff on Dec. 29 with Texas A&M coming to town.