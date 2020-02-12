Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 25 LSU vs Missouri

Pregame

After missing the last month of the season, junior college transfer Charles Manning is nearing a return. He won't play tonight but Will Wade hasn't ruled out a return against Alabama on Saturday.

Manning was seen getting some shots up in pregame with senior guard Skylar Mays.

Around the SEC: A few scoring updates you can tune into

Half: Vanderbilt 36, No. 12 Kentucky 27 (ESPN)

Half: Mississippi State 35, Ole Miss 33

Half: Tennessee: 40, Arkansas 23

Missouri comes to Baton Rouge after an 83-79 win over Arkansas over the weekend.

We're definitely a little thinner at the PMAC tonight than in previous outings. Students are starting to fill in nicely but not really anywhere else.

LSU starting lineup vs. Missouri (for the 16th consecutive game):

G Javonte Smart

G Skylar Mays

F Trendon Watford

F Darius Days

F Emmitt Williams

First Half