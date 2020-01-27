LSUMaven
LSU Basketball Leaps to No. 22 In AP Poll Amidst Eight Game Win Streak

Glen West

For the first time since November 18, LSU basketball is a top-25 team.  The Tigers were ranked No. 22 in the country in the AP top-25 poll Monday, coming on the heels of an eight game win streak that's vaulted them to the top of the SEC standings. 

The Tigers have certainly made nearly every game interesting in its recent eight game stretch. LSU has beaten its last six opponents by a combined 15 points en route to a 15-4 record and 6-0 start in conference play.

LSU picked up wins over Florida and Texas last week that made the move into the top-25 possible. The Tigers were right on the cusp of the top-25 last week, earning 83 points which placed them at No. 27 in the country. This week, the Tigers received 260 points which wedged them in between No. 21 Houston and No. 23 Wichita State.

Other SEC teams in the top-25 include Kentucky (No. 13) and Auburn (No. 17). LSU will have to travel to Auburn this season on Feb. 8 but does get the Wildcats at home on Feb. 18.

LSU also came in at No. 25 in the NET rankings, which is a far more accurate tool in depicting the NCAA tournament seeding. The win over the Longhorns was deemed a Quadrant 1 win, one that LSU desperately needed to show the tournament committee after non-conference losses to VCU, Utah State and USC this season.

The immediate schedule is favorable for the Tigers as they have home outings against Alabama and Ole Miss this coming Wednesday and Friday, two teams that are a combined 4-8 in SEC play.

