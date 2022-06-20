Tigers Set to Play in Holiday Hoopsgiving Event, Face Challenging ACC Opponent

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers basketball squad will head to Atlanta on Dec. 10 to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. The Tigers squared off against Georgia Tech a season ago in the one-day Hoopsgiving session, defeating the Yellow Jackets 69-53.

The matchup against Wake Forest will be in the State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks. This will be the second consecutive year the Tigers will go up against the Demon Deacons, facing off against the fiery ACC opponent last season in the Emerald Coast Classic.

With the Tigers ultimately coming out on top 75-61, it proved they can hang with some of the top teams in the country. Last year’s Wake Forest squad attained significant depth and experience.

For LSU, the young roster was just getting into the swing of things in last season’s matchup, with the Tigers hoping to use this year’s game as another step in the right direction.

Once returning back to Baton Rouge, LSU will square off against North Carolina Central in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. With McMahon and his staff adding the Wake Forest and N.C. Central matchups, the Tigers now have 11 of their 13 non-conference games locked in.

LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon gets his first taste of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center during the Lady Tigers NCAA Tournament matchup.

Notable non-conference matchups for LSU heading into the fall include Texas Tech, Winthrop and Wofford. A trio of teams who play a team oriented game, the Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them before conference play ramps up.

The SEC is reloaded again for the 2022-23 season. A number of top recruiting classes paired with transfer portal additions, LSU will battling night in and night out against fierce competition.

As summer workouts continue, Coach McMahon and his staff will get this group trending in the right direction before the season tips off. A roster that consists of just about all fresh faces, getting chemistry within will be of the utmost importance.