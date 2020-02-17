LSU Basketball Falls Out of AP Top-25 After 88-82 Loss to Alabama

LSU's reign in the top-25 only lasted three weeks as Sunday the Tigers dropped out of the AP poll following a close home win over Missouri and a third straight SEC road loss to Alabama on Saturday.

Riding an eight game win streak at the time, LSU leaped all the way to No. 22 in the AP poll on Jan. 27 and would reach as high as No. 18 the following week after wins over the Crimson Tide and Ole Miss. However, since that time the Tigers have gone 1-3 with an ugly loss to Vanderbilt and at No. 13 Auburn.

The Tigers received 55 votes, which would put them at No. 29 in the country, just outside of the top-25. Kentucky (No. 10) and Auburn (No. 13) were the only two SEC teams to crack the top-25.

Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Dayton rounded out the top-five of the rankings, which can be found here.

Despite the recent rough stretch, LSU still finds itself firmly implanted in the SEC title race. The Tigers have the No. .. ranked Kentucky Wildcats coming to the PMAC Tuesday night and with Auburn's loss to Missouri on Saturday, are now tied in the win-loss column in conference play.

LSU has reinforcements on the way as guard Charles Manning made his return to the lineup against the Crimson Tide and played even more minutes than most initially thought he'd play. In 16 minutes on the floor, Manning recorded two points with three rebounds and a block.

"It was a great game," Wade said after the loss. "A good comeback by our guys. Give Alabama credit. They played really, really well and deserved to win. You can’t lose both the 3-point line and the free throw line against them. You look at the free throw line and they beat us by six points there in a six-point game.”

It'll take some time for the junior transfer to find his footing on the floor again but should be a vital piece to the puzzle down the stretch for LSU.

LSU also ranked No. 29 in the latest NET rankings, following the loss to the Crimson Tide. The NET is the ultimate determining factor of which teams make it in the NCAA tournament based on record and strength of schedule. The Tigers entered last week at No. 28 so the slight drop isn't a bit surprising.

The Tigers will need to have a quick turnaround for Tuesday night's game against the No. 10 Wildcats as a win would put them back in a three-way tie with Auburn and Kentucky in the SEC while a loss could ruin their chances all together.