LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Makes Statement in Wake of Recent Protests, George Floyd Killing

Athletes and coaches across all college sports are stepping up after the recent killing of George Floyd which has sparked a global discussion on racial inequality in the United States.

LSU basketball coach Will Wade released a statement on Monday morning, expressing his thoughts on what's going on in the world. Wade believes now is not a time for words, but rather a time for action.

"First and foremost, my heart is with George Floyd's family as well as everyone who has been negatively impacted by this tragedy and the far too many other similar tragedies," Wade said in a statement. "My personal experience as a basketball coach has given me the opportunity to embrace African-Americans as family. But I recognize the truth that I do not and can not understand what it's like to live life dealing with racism as a black person.

"At this point though, all words ring hollow. Now is not the time for words. Now is the time for action. I don't yet know what my actions are going to entail. But I'm going to listen to the members of our team and I'm going to listen to other thoughtful leaders on this subject. I'm going to be the best ally that I can be moving forward. There remains much more work to do to combat injustice and I fully embrace the responsibility of doing my part to stand up for what's right. We all must do more."

Former LSU guard Skylar Mays is trying to do his part by shining a light on racial inequality. Mays was one of the thousands that peacefully protested on Sunday afternoon in downtown Baton Rouge.

"Just a lot of people coming together for a good cause, trying to create change the only way we know how, I'm glad it went peacefully," Mays said. "I have my sisters out here and this just means a lot to us, for our generation it's starting to become normal that black people are getting killed by cops. It's sad because there are a lot of great cops out here that do their job the right way."

Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25 when the officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck, suffocating him. Despite pleas from an unarmed Floyd that he couldn't breathe, the officer remained in that position for several minutes, even after Floyd became unresponsive.

Other athletes like Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry have all released social media posts that express their displeasure with racial injustice as well. Interim LSU president Tom Galligan also released a statement over the weekend.

"We, the administrators and leaders of LSU, are firmly committed to the full respect of all members of our community," the statement read. "We will work to eliminate barriers that any members of our community experience. Ours is an inclusive community that is welcoming and supportive of all students, faculty, staff and guests. Diversity is fundamental to LSU's mission and the university is committed to creating and maintaining a living and learning environment that embraces individual difference."