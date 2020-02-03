LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade on Why a Consistent Routine is Important to Running His Program

LSU coach Will Wade describes himself as a "linear thinker." He likes things to be well organized whether it's physically writing out plays on a card before the game or organizing individual workouts, eating and sleeping habits. Wade says at the end of the day, the habits he instills through everyone involved in his program, is all about getting the best out of the players.

A structured, laid out approach is what he's found to be most successful through the years as it gives the players a familiarity with what's to be expected from them each and every day. With that familiarity, comes comfortability.

"When you come here, you become us, we don't become you," Wade said. "You're gonna do it the way we want it done and I'm not saying our method's the best but it's worked pretty well for us over the years."

As LSU has been on this tear through the SEC for the second consecutive season, starting 8-0 in conference play for the first time since 1981, Wade said the players are adapting and thriving with that style of coaching, particularly senior guard Marlon Taylor.

Taylor, who missed the first part of the season recovering from a lingering foot injury, has been a big spark plug off the bench the last five games. Over that stretch, he's averaging 8.8 points, 6.6. rebounds and a steal per game. He's also shooting 85% from the free throw line.

"Marlon is playing well because he's finally gotten into the right routine, my routine," Wade said. "It's a battle every day with him but he's learning how to focus better. He's learning how to have a routine. It's natural, he's playing well and now he wants the routine to change. No, no, you have to double and triple down on what you're doing."

LSU was 21-3 with Taylor in the starting lineup a season ago and while he hasn't returned as a starter in 2020, the Tigers are 10-2 in his 12 appearances.

Wade would go on to say that Taylor is just the latest example of a player that has started to follow a better routine. Guys like Skylar Mays, Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford have all benefited from improved routine since being in Wade's system.

"We call it routine but that's just a nice word for self discipline," Wade said. "You gotta have that self discipline. It's important for our guys, and hopefully, that's something that they can carry on once they leave here."

So despite LSU's next conference opponent, Vanderbilt, currently sitting winless in the SEC for its last 26 outings, the routine doesn't change for the Tigers.

Vandy comes into Wednesday's showdown with LSU following close losses to both Kentucky and Florida last week. Led by former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse, Wade said much like Alabama, the Commodores shoot a "ton" of threes and draw a lot of fouls, third most in the conference.

"They've got some good qualities, you have to be able to win the free throw line against them, have to contest their threes while also guarding them without fouling," Wade said. "They're playing hard, very scrappy and their effort level has been extremely consistent. They're gonna win, I just hope it's not against us on Wednesday. The way they're playing with their effort level dictates winning."

LSU tips off with Vanderbilt Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and can be watched on SEC Network.