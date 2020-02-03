LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade on Why a Consistent Routine is Important to Running His Program

Glen West

LSU coach Will Wade describes himself as a "linear thinker." He likes things to be well organized whether it's physically writing out plays on a card before the game or organizing individual workouts, eating and sleeping habits. Wade says at the end of the day, the habits he instills through everyone involved in his program, is all about getting the best out of the players.

A structured, laid out approach is what he's found to be most successful through the years as it gives the players a familiarity with what's to be expected from them each and every day. With that familiarity, comes comfortability.

"When you come here, you become us, we don't become you," Wade said. "You're gonna do it the way we want it done and I'm not saying our method's the best but it's worked pretty well for us over the years."

As LSU has been on this tear through the SEC for the second consecutive season, starting 8-0 in conference play for the first time since 1981, Wade said the players are adapting and thriving with that style of coaching, particularly senior guard Marlon Taylor.

Taylor, who missed the first part of the season recovering from a lingering foot injury, has been a big spark plug off the bench the last five games. Over that stretch, he's averaging 8.8 points, 6.6. rebounds and a steal per game. He's also shooting 85% from the free throw line.

"Marlon is playing well because he's finally gotten into the right routine, my routine," Wade said. "It's a battle every day with him but he's learning how to focus better. He's learning how to have a routine. It's natural, he's playing well and now he wants the routine to change. No, no, you have to double and triple down on what you're doing."

LSU was 21-3 with Taylor in the starting lineup a season ago and while he hasn't returned as a starter in 2020, the Tigers are 10-2 in his 12 appearances.

Wade would go on to say that Taylor is just the latest example of a player that has started to follow a better routine. Guys like Skylar Mays, Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford have all benefited from improved routine since being in Wade's system.

"We call it routine but that's just a nice word for self discipline," Wade said. "You gotta have that self discipline. It's important for our guys, and hopefully, that's something that they can carry on once they leave here."

So despite LSU's next conference opponent, Vanderbilt, currently sitting winless in the SEC for its last 26 outings, the routine doesn't change for the Tigers. 

Vandy comes into Wednesday's showdown with LSU following close losses to both Kentucky and Florida last week. Led by former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse, Wade said much like Alabama, the Commodores shoot a "ton" of threes and draw a lot of fouls, third most in the conference.

"They've got some good qualities, you have to be able to win the free throw line against them, have to contest their threes while also guarding them without fouling," Wade said. "They're playing hard, very scrappy and their effort level has been extremely consistent. They're gonna win, I just hope it's not against us on Wednesday. The way they're playing with their effort level dictates winning."

LSU tips off with Vanderbilt Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and can be watched on SEC Network.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Basketball Beats Ole Miss 73-63 to Stay Undefeated in SEC Play

Smart, Taylor lead second half charge as Tigers start 8-0 in SEC play for first time since 1980-81 season

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Basketball Jumps to No. 18 in AP Top-25 After Double-Digit Wins Over Alabama, Ole Miss

LSU one of three SEC teams in the latest AP rankings

Glen West

A Look at the NET: Where LSU Basketball Stands After Undefeated Start to Conference Play

LSU makes slight jump in latest NET rankings but still has much to prove in the SEC

Glen West

With NFL Season Over, Former LSU Football Players Are Preparing for Life in the XFL

10 former LSU players on XFL rosters to start season

Glen West

2020 LSU Football Position Breakdown Part 10: Special Teams

York, Von Rosenberg returning to lead 2020 unit

Glen West

2020 LSU Football Position Breakdown Part 9: Safety

LSU returns veteran safety group headlined by senior leader JaCoby Stevens

Glen West

by

Glen West

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 22 LSU vs Ole Miss

Tigers look to go 8-0 in conference play for first time since 1980 season

Glen West

LSU Suspends Freshman Linebacker Donte Starks "Indefinitely" for Violation of Team Rules

Starks appeared in three games in 2019 as a four-star linebacker prospect

Glen West

No. 22 LSU Basketball to Host Ole Miss on 50th Anniversary of Pete Maravich Breaking NCAA Scoring Record

Tigers to square off against Rebels for second time this season looking to go 8-0 for first time since 1980-81 season

Glen West

After Lost Seasons, Three LSU Pitchers Are Looking to Start Fresh With Healthy 2020 Campaign

For Storz, Labas and Hill, 2020 is about returning to the game they love and staying healthy in the process.

Glen West