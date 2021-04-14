What Missouri Transfer Guard Xavier Pinson Brings to LSU Basketball

LSU started its 2021 offseason with a bang on Monday by landing a commitment from guard Xavier Pinson. The Missouri transfer has the experience and versatility to be an immediate contributor as a potential starter in the Tigers' backcourt next season.

Pinson is exactly the kind of prospect that coach Will Wade had in mind as the purple and gold look to move on from Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas, one of the premier backcourts in the SEC. The Tigers have some young, talented guards in Eric Gaines and Jalen Cook who figure to see increased roles but the addition of Pinson gives Wade an experienced scorer to pair with the young guards on the roster.

A career 44% shooter from two point range and 33% from the three point line, Pinson is a versatile, three level scorer that can get to the rim, score off the dribble and convert in catch and shoot situations. In an early SEC win over then No. 6 ranked Tennessee, Pinson showed off his complete offensive arsenal, using his dynamic athleticism to get to the rim with ease and create space off the dribble for uncontested jump shots.

His ability to get to the rim helped him draw plenty of fouls, shooting 83.7% while ranking fifth among SEC guards in free throw attempts per game. That athleticism and tight handle helps his offensive game but he also has very active hands on the defensive end as well as he's increased his steal total in each of his three seasons with Missouri.

Pinson also comes from a winning situation in Missouri that at one point was a top 10 team in the country during the 2020-21 season. Though the team faltered at the end of the season, Pinson was able to help the Tigers secure a No. 9 seed before ultimately losing to Oklahoma in the first round.

In a loss to LSU, Pinson scored 14 points in 19 minutes. LSU returns not only Gaines and Cook to the guard rotation but welcome Brandon Murray to the 2021 class as well as San Jose State transfer Seneca Knight, who averaged 17.1 points a contest during the 2019-20 season before electing to transfer four games into the 2020 season. But Pinson is just one piece of the puzzle that Wade and the staff hope to fill out over the next few months.

The work is still not done as Wade has strongly conveyed his wishes to land a big man that can protect the rim and rebound the basketball. Kavell Bigby-Williams was the last traditional center on the roster and whoever comes in will need to help fill the shoes of Darius Days, who was one of the best rebounders the program has had during Wade's tenure.

"We're being very careful and very organized with who we're looking at in the portal. We're not trying to cast a huge net, we've got a formula, a grade sheet on who's gonna fit and really trying to hone in on those guys that come from winning programs," Wade said.