What Are the Big Challenges LSU Basketball Faces With No. 1 Michigan?

LSU and Michigan come into Monday night's Round of 32 matchup as two supremely confident teams. The Tigers have five of six and are playing some of their best basketball on the offensive and most importantly, the defensive end.

As forward Darius Days has said all postseason, it's another one of those games to "bring your popcorn" to and enjoy. There's a lot to like about LSU as Monday night's matchup grows closer.

But in order to get a solid feel for both teams, we reached out to Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest to get a good feel about what to expect from Michigan.

1. The question surrounding this game in part is the absence of Isaiah Livers. Could you talk about how big of a hit not having Livers will be for the Wolverines and who can we expect to step up in his place?

It’s a big hit, there’s no question. Any time you take arguably the best player off a team, it’s going to hurt. Livers scored 13.1 points per game and really stretched the floor by shooting 43% from three-point range. He’s also a consummate leader with a ton of experience. He’s played in a lot of big games and really has a calming effect on his teammates. He’s still bring that from the bench, but it’s not the same.

As for who will step up, it’s really by committee. Junior Brandon Johns Jr. replaces him in the starting lineup and provides a lot of energy. He’s more of a true 4, but he can also step out and hit threes. He’s more of a presence inside and on the glass but he’s not quite as versatile as Livers. Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown Jr. and Columbia transfer Mike Smith have both played a ton of basketball and can also contribute on a higher level if asked. Both can shoot the three and both are trusty with the ball and in the mid-range areas. Smith was a prolific scorer at Columbia but has become much more of a passer for Michigan. It’s clear that he can still go get a bucket when he needs to, though.

2. Since we’ve been mostly focused on the SEC down here, what are some strengths and weaknesses for this Wolverine team?

Michigan is just really balanced and efficient on both ends of the floor. They have veteran guards in Smith, Brown and senior Eli Brooks who really understand their roles on defense and always seem to be in the right place on offense. They don’t take bad shots and they all exist within the offense from start to finish. Sophomore Franz Wagner is a matchup nightmare at 6-10 on offense and defense. He has limitless range and is nearly unstoppable when going downhill.

On defense he has really turned it up as of late and consistently locks up smaller guards on the perimeter and blocks a shot or two as action moves closer to the rim. Throw in 7-1 freshman Hunter Dickinson who can score on the block, pass out of double teams and protect the rim and you truly do have one of the more balanced teams in the country. There’s a reason why they’re one of just three teams who ranks in the top ten in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

Michigan doesn’t really have a glaring weakness — that’s why they only lost three games all year and secured a No. 1 seed. However, without Livers, Michigan does seem to lack a true No. 1 offensive option. With Livers in the lineup, he’s the guy with the ball in his hands if Michigan is down one with 10 seconds to go. Without him, that scenario becomes a bit murkier.

3. This seems to be a team that’s capable of beating any team in the country on a given day. However they did have trouble putting away Texas Southern and lost some big games to Michigan State and Ohio State. What are a few of the issues that have cropped up in recent weeks for the program?

Michigan was up by 24 against Texas Southern without playing a perfect game and just let off the gas too much down the stretch. They still won by 16 even though they got a little complacent at the end of the game. The Wolverines handled Michigan State in the first game of a back-to-back to clinch the regular season Big Ten title, and then played flat a few days later in East Lansing in a “meaningless” game.

One would think that a rivalry game would always mean something, but it sure didn’t look like it in the regular season finale. I think Michigan was still trying to figure some things out without Isaiah Livers against Ohio State and just came up short. That’s another rivalry game with a trip to the championship on the line and OSU just made a couple more plays. Mike Smith had a shot at the buzzer for the win and it just didn’t go down.

It doesn’t really feel like there are “issues” per se, it just seems like the team really needs to be firing on all cylinders without Livers in the lineup. When he was healthy, Michigan just had so many weapons and the rotation was set and tight. Now, all of that is thrown off and if a couple guys have an off night, it really shows up in the box score. Michigan needs to start the game with energy, move the ball on offense, establish Dickinson and keep the pedal to the metal. If they do that, even without Livers, they’re tough to beat.

4. Who or what is the x-factor in this game from the Wolverines perspective?

I think Franz Wagner is the x-factor. He’s such a problem for opponents because of his length, guard skills and versatility. He’s a 38% three-point shooter, an outstanding finisher at the rim, virtually unguardable in transition and can guard all five positions on defense. He’s also Michigan’s second-leading rebounder behind only Dickinson. If he scores 20 or more points, the Wolverines are really tough to handle. He gets so many things going on offense that everyone else seems to shine when he does.

5. Give us a prediction on the game tomorrow.

I think Michigan is the more consistent team and should be able to win. LSU would have to shut down at least three guys to really stifle Michigan’s offense and I don’t think that happens in the tourney.

Michigan 72, LSU 65