Will Wade Talks Bringing LSU Forward Darius Days Back Into the Fold

Will Wade recently went to visit with Darius Days about his future. The two sat down and talked about the feedback he was getting from NBA organizations and where he fit into the 2021 draft class pool.

But mostly the two talked about what this LSU team would look like if Days were to come back for a senior season and how he could boost his draft stock by returning for one last ride with the Tigers. On Tuesday, it became official as Days will return to Baton Rouge for one more season under Wade's guidance.

For Wade and the Tigers, the program couldn't be more excited about getting Days back into the fold and what his veteran presence means for the Tigers moving forward.

"It's very rare that you have a senior in today's college basketball, especially a senior who's stayed at the same school all four years," Wade said. "That's what Days has done, he knows what we do, knows how we operate and he'll be able to help with a lot of the new faces that we have. He's got an unbelieveable attitude, has got great character, is always positive and upbeat so he'll be great for our team not only on the court but also in the locker room."

Making a deep run in the postseason is obviously on Days' mind but one of the most consistent answers Days received from NBA clubs was the need to improve as a playmaker. He has the jump shot and the rebounding skills to be a lethal 3-and-D wing in the NBA, but becoming a better ball handler and improving his playmaking skills is one of the reasons he's returning for another season.

With the Tigers adding plenty of big men and more traditional centers to the roster in Efton Reid and Jerrell Colbert, Wade and the staff hope it'll allow Days the freedom to play his more traditional position as a floor spacing wing who won't have to try and out muscle much bigger and taller players in the paint.

"Days needs to certainly show some playmaking ability, needs to show he can play off the bounce and that's a role and responsibility we can give him," Wade said. "Basketball wise, he's one of our best three point shooters, he's somebody who is reliable rebounding the ball. We didn't put him in great positions last year and he was out muscled most of the time but he'll be in better position now that we have Efton [Reid] and some other big guys to where he can play more to his strengths."





Days will be back over the weekend and has been in contact with a few of the returning players like Eric Gaines, Shareef O'Neal and Alex Fudge about the roster and the makeup of the team. LSU will soon begin it's second summer session of workouts and incorporate Days back into the roster upon his return this week.

While the on court improvements in his game were major reasons for a return, Days sees this as a legitimate opportunity to compete for an SEC title and national championship. Wade was quick to pump the breaks on those lofty goals but understands better than anyone what Days' impact can have on the LSU season.

"Let's get everybody here and start forming a team first then we'll get going. I certainly think with Days you've got a veteran leader, a first team All-SEC player," Wade said. "Somebody that's been in the fights so I think it certainly increases our chances of competing at the top of the league. There's no doubt about that."