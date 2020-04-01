LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Column: Hearing LSU's Will Wade Wire Taps on "The Scheme" Didn't Sound Good But It Wasn't the Major Takeaway

Harrison Valentine

HBO's new documentary “The Scheme,” starring hoops middleman Christian Dawkins, aired nationally last night for the first time, highlighting exclusive wiretapped phone conversations between Dawkins and LSU coach Will Wade and Arizona coach Sean Miller.

Let’s get one thing straight.

It goes without saying that Wade and Miller’s tapes didn’t sound good. Wade talking about compensating players “better than the rookie minimum,” and giving them “more than the D-League” was far and away the most egregious claim he made in the entire phone conversation.

But was it enough to force LSU athletic director Scott Woodward into make any moves? I don’t think so.

We already knew the details from what was reported by Yahoo last March. Last night was all about finally getting the opportunity to hear the physical tapes. Was it going to sound worse than what was reported in writing? How would each coach sound on the audio recordings? Would there be any new uncovered findings? There were certainly many questions to be answered.

But having finished the documentary in its entirety, my biggest takeaway from the two-hour film was actually not what I heard on the phone conversations after all.

We didn’t really learn anything new from this documentary, specifically regarding the coaches in the spotlight. That was something, for the most part, we expected heading into it. But one aspect did catch the attention of many.

So far, the biggest consensus on social media stands with the FBI’s handling of the case. And from the majority of tweets that I’ve read, people feel the FBI intentionally entrapped and set up those involved, whether justified or not. Many feel it gave the FBI a bad look, and made Dawkins and his lawyer look like the naive ‘good guys’ of this whole situation. For most, the ‘damning’ evidence that was thought to come from this was seen as underwhelming in the end.

In fact, many reputable sports writers who’ve been known to be harsh critics of Wade and Miller took to Twitter to provide their own thoughts on the documentary, starting with Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports, who said: “Congrats to HBO for sucking me into wasting two hours on this.”

Was it really a waste of two hours? To be honest, I thought it was well done, but if you were solely tuned in for the sake of a smoking gun, or to see someone get indicted the minute it ended, this documentary just wasn’t that.

However, in a slow news cycle due to the coronavirus, one would think something like this would become bigger than it really is. But frankly, I was surprised to see the aftermath on social media was pretty quiet when the documentary concluded. We often see in today’s media age that administrators make knee-jerk reactions based off social media noise and outcry, and in Wade’s case, no major conclusions were drawn hours after the airing, which is a positive sign for him and others.

Where do we go from here? The ball is now in the court of the respective ADs, but there’s a good chance -- frankly it’s likely -- that nothing will come from Tuesday’s documentary. Maybe this means that LSU and Arizona will have a shorter leash if Wade and Miller’s performance on the court don’t continue to go as course. Who knows.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward released a statement Wednesday in response to the documentary.

“We are aware of the documentary first aired on March 31, 2020, on HBO," Woodward said. "There is no change to Coach Will Wade’s employment status at LSU and we will continue to cooperate with all reviews into this matter.”

We do know this. “The Scheme” was a two-hour documentary, and it took until the 1:45 mark to fully mention Wade’s involvement. It could've been much worse. For Miller, Book Richardson and Arizona, the case surrounding Deandre Ayton could make them the ones who take the brunt of it.

And if you want to put on your lawyer hat, think of it this way: there was no money trail, there were no bank statements, and there was absolutely no tangible evidence linking Wade or Miller to the payment of any players throughout the film. Just audio from a wiretap.

Time will ultimately tell. It always does. Admittedly, reading the initial reports, and listening to the audio definitely presented two completely different feelings. But in this instance, it appears like the film didn’t get the type of ‘bombshell’ response some within the business were hoping for.

“I try not to criticize other media. Everyone is trying to do a job,” said Aaron Tores of Fox Sports Radio on Twitter. “But the media who spent the last two weeks hyping that documentary as the downfall of Wade/Miller for clicks, as opposed to what it was -- an indictment on our criminal justice system -- should be ashamed of themselves.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recruiting Is Wide Ranging

What football program are trying to do to keep recruits engaged during extended dead period

Glen West

LSU Football Players Most Likely to Breakout in 2020: No. 11 Chris Curry, Running Back

2019 Peach Bowl performance gives Curry confidence, proof he can be leading man

Harrison Valentine

LSU 2021 Four-Star Recruit Latrell Neville Would Consider it 'Dream Come True' To Go Home for College

Neville hoping to set up official visits with LSU, Florida, Auburn and others before committing

Glen West

Three LSU Football Players Selected in Sports Illustrated's 2020 NFL Draft Rankings by Offensive Position

Burrow, Edwards-Helaire, Jefferson top-five at their position in draft

Glen West

Orgeron Doesn't Believe College Football Season Is in Jeopardy

Orgeron talks team schedule, college football season amidst coronavirus outbreak

Glen West

LSU Football Freshman Tight End Arik Gilbert Will Make an Impact With Tigers From the Very Start

Gilbert's unique body size, athleticism will make him a matchup nightmare in college

Brian Smith

NCAA Approves Extra Year of Eligibility to All Spring Athletes, Winter Sports Not Included

NCAA states it will be up to the universities to control how many extra scholarships are given

Glen West

2022 Four-Star Running Back Arlen Harris Talks His Recruitment, Where LSU Football Stands

Harris hasn't been in touch with Tigers recently but is keeping all options open during slow recruiting period

Glen West

LSU Baseball Players Facing Tough Decisions About Their Professional Future

Cabrera, Henry among LSU players that will have to decide on MLB futures

Glen West

LSU Football Players Most Likely to Break Out in 2020: No. 12 Ali Gaye, Defensive End

No. 1 JUCO recruit can be difference maker for Tigers in 4-3 defense

Glen West