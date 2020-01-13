Tiger Predictions: LSU Caps off Historic Season, Wins Fourth National Championship

Well it's finally here, national championship gameday has arrived as LSU looks to capture its fourth national championship and the third in the Superdome.

The matchups, the nerves and the intensity have reached a boiling point as the 7:15 p.m. kickoff time looms closer. Here's how we think the game will shake out tonight and some key points LSU will need to follow in order to come out with a win.





Score Prediction: LSU 41, Clemson 35





This game will come down to a number of key points but the most important is who wins the turnover battle. LSU and Clemson have both valued the ball in 2019 as the purple and gold enter Monday with a +8 turnover margin, Clemson +16. If LSU can create one or two extra possessions with a Clemson mistake, it gives Burrow and the offense that much more time and opportunity with the ball and keeps the Clemson defense on the field for extended time as well.

With an over/under set at 69, Vegas feels this will be a high scoring affair and with two offenses this great, there’s a strong possibility both teams get in the 30’s. The Joe Burrow-Trevor Lawrence battle is one that’s been hyped for two weeks as Lawrence enters with a perfect 25-0 record as a starter while Burrow has one of the most prolific passing seasons in college history to fall on.

With all of the records Burrow has broken this year, the 77.6% completion percentage record and NCAA touchdown record (58) are still within reach. Burrow will need to throw four touchdowns against Clemson to pass Colt Brennan in the touchdown department, something he's done eight times year. While that's not the goal, it'll be something to keep an eye on as the night wears on.

In order for Burrow to be effective, it’ll be important to establish the run game early, particularly because Clemson allows the fewest passing yards in the country (151.5 a game).

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back to full strength which couldn’t be better news for the Tigers. Burrow has talked a lot about what Edwards-Helaire means to this offense when he’s on the field, calling him a lifeline when he can’t find an open man down field.

If Clemson decides to drop back in coverage, much like Auburn did and Oklahoma tried to do, it'll be important for the running attack to get going early to open up more avenues for Burrow to find his receivers.

"He's probably the hardest guy in our offense to cover and that says a lot considering who we have," center Lloyd Cushenberry said. "I think we need to set the tone in the run game early just like every game. We can't let them sit back and drop eight, so we have to set the tone early up front and go from there."

On defense, LSU has been stellar at getting to the quarterback in recent weeks. Over its last four games, the defense has accumulated 27 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks, led by a decision from defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to move to a four man front.

One thing that was learned about Lawrence in the Ohio State win is the sophomore isn't afraid to use his legs. Lawrence ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Buckeyes, an area the front seven will have to keep an eye on. Outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson has made it his priority to get after opposing quarterbacks, racking up 16 tackles and 4.5 sacks in the last four games.

"I think statistics showed he (Lawrence) wasn't too great under pressure," Chaisson said. "So we're going to start it off hopefully just keep it the front four and we'll try to generate pressure there. If not we'll bring it through other ways. That's one of the majority things is getting pressure on him, make him uncomfortable in the pocket, enough QB hits, QB pressure, and it's going to be a long night for him."

In the secondary, Kristian Fulton, Derek Stingley, Grant Delpit and JaCoby Stevens will have their hands full with the receiving corps that includes Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers. It'll be imperative that the secondary continues to play with its newfound confidence over the last three games as six interceptions and just one touchdown allowed through the airhave proved to be the difference.

"I think we've finished a lot of the games," Delpit said. "I think we've played pretty well and our offense can put up 63 points behind that so we'll be tough to beat at the end of the day."

Can LSU cap off the greatest season in the program's history and solidify itself as one of the greatest teams in college history? The ingredients are there and in a few hours we'll see what those ingredients can produce.

