Championship Game

Moneyline: Clemson: (+190) | LSU: (-230)

Spread: Clemson: +5.5 (-110) | LSU: -5.5 (-110)

Total: 69 – Over: (-110) | Under: 69 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: Clemson: 24% | LSU: 76%

Game Info: January 13th, 2019 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST | ESPN

The action out in Vegas continues to be completely one-sided for tonight’s College Football Championship between LSU and Clemson. The line, which opened back on Dec. 28th with LSU as 3.5-point favorites, has soared to -5.5 at every shop both locally and globally. It took some time, but the sharps have finally taken their firm position on the national title game and they are opposite the squares seeing strong value with the underdogs.

The most successful bettors out in Vegas, who are 7-3 ATS this bowl season here at Sports Illustrated, have spoken and are supporting possibly the next Tom Brady to play in the future on Sundays—Trevor Lawrence! Why the comparison you ask? Just check out the resume. He has been a proven winner at every level, winning 70 of the last 71 games he's been a part of, which includes 29 straight in college preceded by a 41-game winning streak in high school.

Louisiana State is coming off a complete throttling of the Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Tigers (14-0 SU, 9-5 ATS) were dominant thanks to a spectacular seven-touchdown performance from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow in a 63-28 win as 12.5-point favorites in the Peach Bowl. That most recent image, which is fresh in the minds of casual bettors, has led to heavy public steam pounding the line in LSU’s favor.

Clemson, who is in the national title game for the fourth time in five years, will be aiming for its second straight championship and third in four years under head coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers (14-0 SU, 11-3 ATS) needed a late fourth quarter rally to take down Ohio State in a thrilling 29-23 victory as 2.5-point favorites in the Fiesta Bowl.

The No. 1 seed has not won the national title in the first five years of the College Football Playoff. Top seeds have twice been taken out in the semifinals and are 0-3 SU in the title game. Clemson’s two titles under Swinney in the past three years have come as the No. 2 seed, so the underdog role will be nothing new to boys from the state of South Carolina.

The sharp information out in Vegas had yet another profitable weekend smashing both of their NFL Divisional Playoff wagers. The betting plays, supplied only to Sports Illustrated, remained red-hot after nailing both San Francisco (-7) and Kansas City (-9) over the weekend. Over the last two months, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 21-6-1 ATS (78%) run on all football plays. Be sure to be on the look-out for the AFC & NFC Championships betting plays later this week!

All the accolades have gone to Burrow this season and deservedly so. However, the points are just too good to pass up with a team led by a quarterback who has never lost at the collegiate level. This will be a game for the ages. Grab the points.

The Play: Clemson +6 (-120) (Buy Hook)

Trends:

Clemson is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 bowl games

Clemson is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 bowl games as an underdog

Clemson is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 neutral site games as an underdog

LSU is 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

LSU is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 neutral site games

Clemson is 7-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

Clemson is 20-6 ATS in its last 26 games overall

Clemson is 37-18 ATS in its last 55 games as an underdog

LSU is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 Bowl games as a favorite

LSU is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 bowl games

LSU is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games overall

CFB Season Record: 21-21