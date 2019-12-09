LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Football Dominates the AP All-SEC Team, Orgeron Named SEC Coach of the Year

Glen West

The AP dropped its annual All-SEC first and second teams Monday and to no surprise, there was a heavy influence of purple and gold.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were named to the first team AP All-SEC team with Burrow being named Offensive Player of the Year.

Stingley was also voted Newcomer of the Year as part of a six interception freshman season that saw him become one of the country's elite defensive backs after one year.

The second team AP All-SEC team included guard Damien Lewis, receiver Justin Jefferson, outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, safety Grant Delpit and kicker Cade York.

In addition to all of the player recognition, coach Ed Orgeron was named the AP SEC Coach of the Year for leading the Tigers to a 13-0 record and SEC Championship win over Georgia Saturday.

It's set to be a busy awards week for multiple Tiger players including Burrow, who is up for the Heisman, Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards while Chase is a Biletnikoff finalist and Delpit is a Jim Thorpe award finalist. Edwards-Helaire is also up for the Paul Hornung award for the most versatile player in college football.

A full list of the AP All-SEC teams can be found here.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Basketball Wins Fourth Straight With Commanding 109-59 Victory over Northwestern State

Glen West
1

Tigers have now beaten last two opponents by combined 86 points

An Early Look at No. 1 LSU vs No. 4 Oklahoma in 2019 Peach Bowl

Glen West
0

Peach Bowl will feature battle of the country's top-two offenses

ESPN Announces Start Time for 2019 Peach Bowl

Glen West
1

Peach Bowl to kickoff at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 with Fiesta Bowl to follow at 7 p.m.

LSU Earns No. 1 Ranking in College Football Playoff, Will Face Oklahoma in First Round

Glen West
0

Tigers and Sooners to play in Peach Bowl, Ohio State, Clemson will face off in Fiesta Bowl

Three Observations: LSU Deserves No. 1 Spot in College Football Playoff After Convincing Win over No. 4 Georgia

Glen West
0

No more questions about the LSU defense and Joe Burrow's Heisman statement

No. 2 LSU Dominates No. 4 Georgia From Start to Finish in 37-10 SEC Championship Win

Glen West
0

Tigers prove worthy of No. 1 spot in College Football Playoff

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 2 LSU vs No. 4 Georgia

Glen West
0

LSU looks to lock up the SEC with win over Bulldogs in SEC Championship

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Provides Final Updates Ahead of Tigers Matchup with Georgia

Glen West
0

Orgeron stresses battle on the line of scrimmage a key to victory

How to Watch/Listen to No. 2 LSU vs No. 4 Georgia in SEC Championship

Glen West
0

Kickoff set for 3 p.m. on CBS

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Adds Two More Finalist Recognitions to Growing Awards List

Glen West
0

Burrow named finalist for Manning, Walter Camp Awards