LSU Football Dominates the AP All-SEC Team, Orgeron Named SEC Coach of the Year

The AP dropped its annual All-SEC first and second teams Monday and to no surprise, there was a heavy influence of purple and gold.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were named to the first team AP All-SEC team with Burrow being named Offensive Player of the Year.

Stingley was also voted Newcomer of the Year as part of a six interception freshman season that saw him become one of the country's elite defensive backs after one year.

The second team AP All-SEC team included guard Damien Lewis, receiver Justin Jefferson, outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, safety Grant Delpit and kicker Cade York.

In addition to all of the player recognition, coach Ed Orgeron was named the AP SEC Coach of the Year for leading the Tigers to a 13-0 record and SEC Championship win over Georgia Saturday.

It's set to be a busy awards week for multiple Tiger players including Burrow, who is up for the Heisman, Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards while Chase is a Biletnikoff finalist and Delpit is a Jim Thorpe award finalist. Edwards-Helaire is also up for the Paul Hornung award for the most versatile player in college football.

A full list of the AP All-SEC teams can be found here.