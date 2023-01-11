2022 LSU Report Card: Running Backs

It was a slow start for this LSU offense in 2022. With inconsistency in the run game, it made this unit one dimensional in mainly sticking to the passing attack, but later in the season is where the running backs got in a groove.

A key factor to the LSU backfield seeing success was continuity being formed with the offensive line. When the big guys up front got going, it made this entire offense click.

The Tigers saw four running backs take significant snaps this season with former walk-on Josh Williams handling starting duties in the final few games.

Here we graded each back and what made them so effective this season:

Josh Williams: A

It’s hard not to enjoy watching Williams on the gridiron. A scrappy, do-it-all guy, he does the dirty work for this running back group when it comes to efficiency in his blocks and picking up the first down on third and short when called upon.

In 2022 Williams proved he’s much more than a situational running back. He evolved his game and thrived when given the opportunity. Once Armoni Goodwin went down with a hamstring injury early in the season, Williams took the keys as LSU's starter and never looked back.

Finishing the season with 97 carries for 532 yards rushing and six touchdowns, he led this running back room in yards, but also became a leader for this group. A player we could envision seeing in the No. 18 jersey soon, Williams is deserving of his “A” grade.

Noah Cain: B-

Cain’s time on the field was inconsistent. There were games where he didn’t see the field at all and others where he played a pivotal role in the offensive success. Regardless, when Cain did see snaps, he thrived.

He totaled 76 carries for 409 yards in 2022 with an eye-opening 10 touchdowns. Cain became a powerback for this running back room. When third and short appeared, insert Cain, and it immediately became a recipe for success.

Cain has the chance to take that next step in 2023. With an efficient first season in Baton Rouge, the hometown kid can carry his success over into next season. Pairing his red zone efficiency with consistency on third and short earned Cain his “B-” grade for being Mr. Reliable when needed.

John Emery: C-

It’s hard to give Emery a grade this season. Missing the first few games due to suspension and seeing inconsistent snaps with the emergence of both Josh Williams and Noah Cain, it certainly hurt Emery’s volume.

But when Emery was in a rhythm, it was a sight to see. Despite missing a few games, he still totaled 375 yards on 76 carries with six touchdowns. 2022 was supposed to be Emery’s year. After a remarkable offseason where he reshaped his body and looked poised for a breakout season, a suspension slowed down his positive trajectory.

It looks as though Emery will return for the 2023 season where he can build off of 2022, but we’ll keep you updated on that as we find out more. With the NFL Draft entry date closing soon, all signs point to Emery being a Tiger in 2023.

Armoni Goodwin: B

This grade is simply based on production when on the field. It was a challenging season for the sophomore back. Suffering a brutal hamstring injury early in the season and a knee injury to close out the year, Goodwin missed a plethora of games for the Tigers.

When on the field, the youngster was effective, even when the offensive line was still figuring out their identity to start the year. Goodwin totaled 267 yards on 45 attempts with five touchdowns in five games played.

In what was supposed to be a breakout season for Goodwin as well after a stellar spring camp, injuries halted that opportunity in a hurry. Look for the talented sophomore to get back on track this offseason and put it all together in 2023.