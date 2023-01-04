2022 Season Awards: MVP, Most Improved, Tiger Award

We’ve reached the conclusion of the 2022 season for the LSU Tigers, and with this program achieving the improbable in Head Coach Brian Kelly’s debut, it’s set the tone for the future.

The Bayou Bengals had their fair share of incredible scenes, players step up in big-time moments and even made history.

Here we took a look into a few season awards:

MVP on Offense: Jayden Daniels

Daniels’ LSU career didn’t start as planned. After dropping the season opener to Florida State, Tiger fans were devastated with the loss, but Daniels continued to put his head down and work to beat the odds.

In turn, he made history. Utilizing his legs while trusting his arm, we saw the Tigers’ QB1 make a difference down the stretch. Through the air Daniels tallied 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

The epitome of what LSU is looking for from a signal-caller, with talent both on and off the field, Daniels is your regular season offensive MVP.

MVP on Defense: Harold Perkins

Usually, we’d go with a full body of work, selecting a player who showed out in all twelve games, but for Perkins, his late-season dominance propelled him to becoming the defensive MVP. Leading the team in sacks (8.5) and being third on the team in total tackles (72), his impact shined brightest down the stretch.

Perkins’ breakout games against Alabama and Arkansas stand out more than any other defensive performance a Tiger made this season. Catapulting LSU to victory in Fayetteville with the flu, his freshman campaign quickly became one to remember.

Most Improved: Malik Nabers

The sophomore wide receiver was expected to take a leap in Year 2 with the Tigers and he did just that. With Kayshon Boutte’s role becoming smaller and smaller, we saw Nabers take that next step.

Leading the team in receptions (72), yards (1,017) and yards per reception (14.1), his consistency is what quickly earned him the Tigers’ “Most Improved” player. It didn’t start out positively for Nabers this season though.

After a tough first game against Florida State, he took the disrespect personally and turned around his image in the blink of an eye.

Tiger Award: Josh Williams

Williams is the epitome of an LSU Tiger. Earning a starting role this season, it’s been quite the journey for the former walk-on running back. Despite suffering a knee injury that sidelined him for a pair of games, Williams still led all LSU running backs in yards with 532.

Beating the odds and proving his worth isn’t something new to Williams. From walk-on to key role in Brian Kelly’s offense, his path wasn’t the easiest, but he wouldn’t change a thing.

Williams will return to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season where he will be heavily considered for No. 18 duties, a player who epitomizes what it means to be an LSU Tiger.