2023 Commit Michael Daugherty Locked In With LSU

A recent in-home visit with Brian Kelly "sealed the deal" for Daugherty's family, committed to Tigers.
It’s no secret that 2023 LSU commit Michael Daugherty is one of the top safeties in the country. With the Tigers keeping their foot on the gas for Daugherty, an in-home visit this week reaffirmed his commitment to Brian Kelly and his program.

Early Signing Day is vastly approaching, and for LSU, that means they must continue hitting the recruitment trail with force to lock in such a dominant 2023 class. For Kelly to reconfirm the commitment of Daugherty is a massive win for this program.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of Daugherty’s game and what he provides LSU:

The 6’1”, 180-pound playmaker actually hovers around the second level, i.e. linebackers, quite often. When Daugherty comes down to the box, he’s impactful against the run and as a blitzer. To be good at either, there’s one common denominator.

Recognition. When Daugherty sees a particular movement from an offensive lineman, running back or tight end, for instance, he’s off and makes a beeline for the ball carrier. He does not hesitate. Daugherty’s explosiveness is very good and it helps him reach his destination much quicker than most players.

Daugherty’s take off is still only part of the equation as he navigates through traffic very well with good vision, knowledge of how to avoid blockers, and the ability to stay low when striking an offensive player. His mentality is well suited for linebacker play actually. He’s very aggressive. Having a good understanding of his role helps him maximize his performance.

That’s why Daugherty can also move onto the edge and essentially be an outside linebacker and blitz. He knows when to go full tilt or pull back on the throttle and change direction to find the player with the football. Still a part of recognition, Daugherty transitions into athlete mode quite well.

His versatility also includes being a traditional safety as well. Daugherty can get back and play the football in the air when needed. He can come down from his safety position and be the “robber” after the snap of the football and attempt to intercept a pass during a crossing route or anything else coming across the middle of the football field. He’s been coached well at Grayson, so nuances like post-snap adjustments such as being the robber are nothing new to him.

As for where Daugherty will play for the Tigers long term, that’s dependent upon the team LSU plays during any given Saturday. Against spread teams, he could certainly be the hybrid linebacker-safety that plays in the slot. His coverage skills, physicality and ability to blitz would all work well there. 

