2023 Defensive Back Ryan Robinson Enjoying Getting to Know New LSU Staff

Ryan Robinson is one of the top defensive backs in Louisiana for the 2023 class. He's been on many teams' radar for well over a year as a quick and agile cornerback who has also really grown into his 6-foot-0 frame.

Robinson has over 25 offers from a variety of conferences, including SEC schools like Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky, but the one offer he's still hoping for is LSU. The Edna Karr defensive back, who has a few friends tied with the Tigers' football program, hasn't been offered yet by the purple and gold but has been on visits and is in constant communication with the new staff.

"I've been talking with LSU a lot, have a great relationship with the new staff, I really love this staff," Robinson said. "I could see me going and making an impact as soon as I get up there. They keep it real, they're really welcoming and treat you how they're supposed to treat you. They take care of their recruits because last year it was kind of unorganized. But the new staff takes care of you."

Playing for the Louisiana Bootleggers 7v7 travel team the last few years, Robinson has become close with a number of players, including LSU receiver Malik Nabers, cornerback Laterrance Welch, safety Jordan Allen and former Karr teammate Tygee Hill. Having that background of friends in the program is a great resource for Robinson but also his relationships with the new staff.

As he mentioned, the news out of this new regime is just how organized the recruiting aspect of it is. Brian Kelly has really devoted a ton of resources into building up the recruiting side of the program and it paid dividends with a strong close to the 2022 class. Now the focus must shift to 2023 and with only one commit in receiver Omarion Miller, there's plenty of work to be done.

It's prospects like Robinson are hoping to impress with their senior film and offseason development.

"I'm gonna get bigger, faster, stronger. I run track right now so that helps. Doing the 7v7 tournaments really helps with my speed and stay active and be on the field," Robinson said.

Robinson is still focused on that development in the offseason while also figuring out where he wants to visit over the next several weeks. With plenty of offers to start whittling down, Robinson doesn't expect to start honing in on a decision until his senior year begins.

"I'm going to be narrowing my list down during the season, I think I'm gonna commit in the middle of the season," Robinson said.