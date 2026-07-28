3 Bold Predictions for LSU Football's Fall Camp

The LSU Tigers are about to embark on what could be another historical season in Baton Rouge in the first year under head coach Lane Kiffin.

But first, the team will have to get through a critically-important fall camp that will decide the depth chart and rotation while giving the coaching staff a final look at what the roster can do before the season opener against Clemson on Sept. 5.

There are some easy guarantees when it comes to LSU's roster this upcoming season, but let's take a look at three bold predictions that could be in the cards for the Tigers during fall camp:

Landen Clark Will Win the Backup QB Job

Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) rolls out of the pocket against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers brought in a whopping four transfer quarterbacks this offseason, an insane number even despite all of the new additions to the roster.

We already know that Sam Leavitt will be the starter, but the backup job is up for grabs between USC transfer Husan Longstreet and Elon transfer Landen Clark. Longstreet is the more notable name with Power 4 reps and has reportedly had a strong offseason, but we predict Clark will come out of fall camp as the backup thanks to his dual-threat ability and slight edge in experience of Longstreet.

This certainly should be seen as a bold prediction considering what Longstreet has shown this offseason. It also doesn't mean he can't win back the QB2 job at a later point, but that's how we see things playing out headed into Week 1.

Trey'Dez Green Will Emerge as LSU's No. 1 Option in the Passing Game

LSU Tigers tight end Trey’dez Green (14) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though there's no doubting Green's expected impact on the team this season, seeing him emerge from fall camp as LSU's No. 1 option in the passing game could come as a surprise considering just how many receivers the Tigers added out of the portal.

New receivers like Jayce Brown (Kansas State), Eugene Wilson III (Florida) and Winston Watkins (Ole Miss) among others will undoubtedly be key reasons why LSU's offense has any sort of success this season, but there could be some early growing pains.

As a result, Green could quickly prove to be Sam Leavitt's top target, something he didn't experience during his first two years in Baton Rouge. It will be up to the wide receivers to change that, which will ultimately improve the ceiling of the offense as a whole.

Brysten Martinez Will Win Starting Job at Right Tackle ... For Now

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU knows that Jordan Seaton will be its starting left tackle this season, but things are not as clear on the opposite side.

Weston Davis returns to Baton Rouge for his third season with the Tigers and is the expected to emerge as the starting right tackle. But in the spirit of "bold predictions," we think that true freshman Brysten Martinez will end up winning the job for a few reasons.

At 6-5, 318 pounds, Martinez is a physical specimen and was the No. 3 offensive tackle in the state of Louisiana for a reason. The coaching staff might be given no other choice but to roll with him to start the season until proven otherwise.

On top of that, most of Davis' experience with LSU has come at right guard. Making the transition to tackle isn't as easy as it might seem, and that could end up being the difference in favor of Martinez.

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