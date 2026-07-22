Projecting LSU's Week 1 Depth Chart Before Camp Begins
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Lane Kiffin's first team at LSU is chalk-full of talent, and spring practices have shown the beginnings of what this team will look like when it first steps onto the field on Sept. 5 against Clemson.
The depth chart hasn't seemingly changed much, if at all, since the end of the spring, but will likely have some transactions during fall camp. The official start date for fall camp hasn't been announced, though early August is typically when it begins.
Before more moves get made, this is where the depth chart sits for LSU.
Quarterback
Starter: Sam Leavitt
Backup: Husan Longstreet
Depth: Landen Clark, Kaden Martin
Leavitt is now fully recovered from his foot surgery and is ready to be the Tigers' starting quarterback. If something goes against the plan, Longstreet looked promising in the spring and is a viable backup. There shouldn't be much discussion here.
Running Back
Starters: Dilin Jones, Harlem Berry
Backup: Caden Durham
Depth: Rod Gainey Jr., Raycine Guillory Jr., Stacy Gage, Joseph Ebun
Jones was the talk of the spring after emerging with first-team reps after transferring in from Wisconsin. Berry is still going to split starting time with him after a solid freshman campaign.
Kiffin likes to rotate his running backs a lot, so Durham will still get a decent amount of playing time, especially in receiving out of the backfield.
Everyone is going to get their hands on the ball in 2026.
Tight End
Starter: Trey'Dez Green
Backups: Malachi Thomas, Zach Grace
Depth: JD LaFleur, JC Anderson
LSU returns college football's best tight end in Green, who stands on the field like a mastiff among puppies at his height of 6'7. He is going to be intertwined with a successful passing game.
Thomas is going to step in when Green needs a breather, but can be a good pass catcher. Grace was used in short yardage situations, but will be more of a blocker. Anderson stands 6'6 and can also help with Green at the goal line.
Wide Receiver
Starters: Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, Eugene Wilson III
Backups: Winston Watkins, Phillip Wright, Tre' Brown
Depth: Malik Elzy, Roman Mothershed, Corey Barber, Tyree Holloway
There is still plenty of movement to take place in the wide receiver room, but it looks like there are a handful of main targets emerging.
Harris is the clear choice for a deep threat, and Wilson and Watkins are going to contribute down low. Both Browns have a versatile skill set and can contribute from any part of the field.
Wright and Mothershed are interesting pieces, as they are volatile in their expected touches. They can either have big seasons or hardly be noticed at all. But, everyone is going to get their hands on the ball at some point in this fast-paced offense.
Left Tackle
Starter: Jordan Seaton
Backup: Sean Thompkins Jr.
Depth: JaKolby Jones
Seaton was one of LSU's most prized transfer portal additions ahead of the season. His skillset is going to have him on the field during every snap of the season, barring any injury. Thompkins also transferred in and will be serviceable if needed.
Left Guard
Starter: Bo Bordelon
Backup: Devin Harper
Depth: Brett Bordelon
Bordelon has been waiting a long time to become a starter at LSU. It's his fifth season in the program, and he has finally gotten to a point where he can start in the SEC. Harper has also shown a strong ability to compete in the SEC, though, as he came from Ole Miss.
Center
Starter: Braelin Moore
Backup: William Satterwhite
Depth: Braden Augustus
Moore was last year's starter at center and was one of the few positive pieces of the offensive line. He returns for an even stronger season. Both depth pieces have experience on the line, and Satterwhite had some experience at center at Tennessee.
Right Guard
Starter: Aliou Bah
Backup: Ja'Quan Sprinkle
Depth: Solomon Thomas
Bah is an intriguing transfer and has a good shot at being a breakout player on this offensive line. He spent his last two years at Maryland, and didn't allow a single sack and only had one penalty called on him in 681 snaps in 2025.
Right Tackle
Starter: Weston Davis
Backup: Darrin Strey
Davis struggled a lot as a starter in 2025, but took all of the first team reps in the spring. Strey has only played 18 snaps, which came at Kentucky. Davis should have this spot locked down, but not comfortably.
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Malik Blocton, Deuce Geralds
Backups: Dominick McKinley, Stephiylan Green, Shone Washington
Depth: Richard Anderson
This position group has the most freshman talent available. A lot of focus was on Anderson, but Geralds was a big surprise of the spring and has killer intensity and physicality. He should be paired with Auburn transfer Blocton as a starter.
Everyone in this group is good enough to compete and be on the field come game day. McKinley and Green have experience, and Washington and Anderson are talents yet to be fully tapped. This group could be a lot of fun.
Defensive End
Starters: Princewill Umanmielen, Jordan Ross
Backups: Lamar Brown, Dylan Carpenter, Damien Shanklin
Depth: Kolaj Cobbins, Jaylen Brown
Outside of Ole Miss transfer Umanmielen, there's a lot of change that can happen in this group during fall camp and into the first month of the season. Ross is a capable starter, but the freshman Brown can grow into that role as well.
Carpenter has shown flashes and is now in line for a breakout year if he gets the playing time. Shanklin is proven, but there might be a little bit too much talent ahead of him.
Linebacker
Starters: Whit Weeks, TJ Dottery
Backups: Tylen Singleton, Davhon Keys
Depth: Zach Weeks, Charles Ross II, Keylan Moses
These starters have been set for a while. The rotational players is what will make this group interesting to watch, as Singleton had a career day in December's Texas Bowl, and basically every other linebacker has SEC experience.
Star
Starter: Dashawn Spears
Backup: CJ Jimcoily
The star position is becoming more and more popular in defensive coordinator Blake Baker's game plan. Spears is a safety but started to be used all over the field in late 2025, and had multiple tackles for loss and a sack. He is going to excel in this role.
Cornerback
Starters: DJ Pickett, PJ Woodland
Backups: Michael Turner Jr., Ja'Keem Jackson
Depth: Havon Finney Jr., Dez Ellis
Like the linebacker room, the starters are pretty much set in stone. Pickett returns for his sophomore year and Woodland is entering his junior season. Both are going to lock down this defense and help get LSU's elite safeties into the tight double teams.
There is a sizable gap in experience between the starters and backups, so health is key with these starters while the others get comfortable.
Safety
Starters: Ty Benefield, Tamarcus Cooley
Backups: Faheem Delane, Jhase Thomas
Depth: Aiden Hall
Through all of the transfer portal hype for Leavitt, Seaton and Umanmielen, Benefield might come away from this season as LSU's best player. LSU's safety group is one of its strongest, so it will be hard for teams to have deep passes against the Tigers.
From the starters, to the backups, to the depth, this group is elite and each player will prove his worth this year.
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Tripp Buhler is a junior at Louisiana State University studying Journalism with a minor in history. In addition to LSU Tigers on SI, Buhler is a sports reporter with the Reveille, and also a contributor at Sporting News, covering trending stories in Texas and the South. Though born and raised just outside of Atlanta, Buhler has Louisiana family ties and can often be found in Baton Rouge pool halls with his family members.Follow TrippBuhler