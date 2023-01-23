5-Star LSU Target Ellis Robinson IV Sets Commitment Date

Five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV will make his college decision on February 1 where LSU is heavily in the mix.

Robinson released his final five schools in late December with Brian Kelly's program making the cut.

The Tigers, along with Alabama, Colorado, Miami, and Georgia, all have the chance to win the Robinson sweepstakes as he continues locking in on making a decision.

Robinson, who is rated the No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class, has been in Baton Rouge already this year with LSU clearly making an immediate impression on the youngster.

Kelly and the Tigers are dipping heavily into this 2024 class and it starts with solidifying their defensive backs for the future. Already reeling in a few guys in that class, Robinson IV could jumpstart it in a big way.

Look for the Tigers to put the heat on Robinson this week as his recruitment comes to a close.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”