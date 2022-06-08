A Look at the Tigers 2022 Defensive Line, Who Will Step Up This Fall

The Tigers defense returns a myriad of top talent, including some significant depth at defensive line, but who will step up to take this group to the next level? We saw the LSU defense step up to close out the 2021 season, really elevating their game against elite conference foes, but showed inconsistency in a number of ways.

Though the front four of the Bayou Bengals slowly became one of more electric pieces to this defense. Getting pressure on the opposing teams quarterbacks and hitting their stride late, it proved this group has the chance to be special coming into 2022.

Here are a few defensive lineman to watch this upcoming season:

BJ Ojulari

A rising star for the Tigers, Ojulari asserted himself as one of the SEC’s top underclassmen in the 2021 season. Collecting 11.5 tackles for loss and looking like a man amongst boys at times, Ojulari has the chance to have a breakout 2022 season and put NFL scouts on notice.

Seeing significant playing time as a youngster, totaling 70 tackles through his first two seasons, Ojulari stepped up in a number of ways for the Tigers to elevate this defensive line. Being a focal point for this group in 2022, it’s a given he’ll be at the top of opposing teams scouting reports.

Despite SEC rivals having Ojulari on their scouting report, his versatility is what makes him so special. The ability to move around the line and give offenses different looks is what will propel Ojulari to stardom in his junior campaign.

An NFL-ready body paired with his elite speed and footwork has Ojulari set to be the Tigers top defensive lineman this fall.

Maason Smith

It’s no secret LSU has a budding star in Smith. The sophomore possesses freakish strength, showing flashes of his bright future during his freshman season. It’s rare you see a true-freshman become a force in the SEC, but Smith did just that in 2021.

Accumulating 19 total tackles in year one with four sacks in nine games, it showed the Tigers youngster is ready for the big stage if given more snaps.

With a full year under his belt and defensive coordinator Matt House in his ear all offseason, Smith has the chance to breakout in 2022 and be a key piece to this LSU defense. Showing flashes of his potential as a freshman, Smith could be ready to take it to the next level.

Ali Gaye

After an upper-body injury ended Gaye’s 2021 season early, the senior returns for his final year in Death Valley. Adding Gaye back into this defensive line rotation is significant development for the Tigers. Not only is he one of the more talented edge rushers in the SEC when healthy but he gives LSU some quality depth and instant impact veteran leadership as well.

With a chance to grow his game in House’s defensive scheme, the sky's the limit for Gaye, who when healthy has shown what he is capable of. Attaining extremely talented footwork with quick, twitchy movements at the line of scrimmage, Gaye has the chance to be special in his final season for the Tigers.

He harped on how House has impacted this Tiger defense and what he feels they can accomplish this season.

“I think [House] has a great mind and a great idea of how he wants the defense to be,” Gaye said. “The mindset he wants to instill in us is grit. Grit to strain. For us, that means go your hardest. It doesn't matter if you won’t make that play as long as you give effort and run to the ball and finish. I think it's that mindset that he’s bringing in with his experience and I think it’s going to be a game changer for us as a defense.”