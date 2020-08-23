LSU Football Defensive End Target Aaron Armitage SI All-American Player Profile

LSU is bringing in a major haul of defensive linemen to the 2021 class but are looking for a few more to really cap the class off strong. New Jersey product Aaron Armitage is one of the players LSU is looking at and it's easy to see why.

At 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Armitage is the prototypical defensive end with a strong upper body and quickness off the edge. Armitage told LSUCountry in July that he communicates with defensive line coach Bill Johnson on a daily basis and the team has expressed how much they want him in purple and gold.

A big reason why is that LSU is set to lose a number of key pieces up front though with the NCAA granting fall athletes an extra year of eligibility, it could affect some of the senior's decisions.

"They're going to be losing a lot of defensive linemen next year so bringing me aboard would really complete the package for them and help them rebuild with some younger guys," Armitage said. "From everything I know about them and what coach Johnson has told me, I have a lot of interest in them. It's hard to narrow down that top-five list because I've only visited Stanford out of the five.



"They're trying to build back up all of the seniors and juniors that left to the NFL and they tell me they'd really love to have me there. They say it'd be a benefit for them and a benefit for me because they'd develop me and I'd help them win a national championship."

Here's Armitage's SI All-American player profile and scouting report.

Frame: Big chest with long, thick arms. Carries current weight well with hips and bubble butt in lower half.

Athleticism: Posted a 4.43 shuttle time last spring. Active at the snap from the edge and uses length well. Has good strength and can set edges consistently versus tight ends. Consistently beats backside pulls to ball. Has fair ability to bend and lean when cornering. Can pursue flat down line of scrimmage when hunting.

Instincts: Good block awareness versus run. Can punch with accuracy, stack and peak to ball in backfield with good eyes. Does a solid job widening his pass-rush track to alter throw off punch timing. Alert to use his length and get his mitts into throwing lanes.

Polish: Almost exclusively plays on the left side as 5 and 7-technique end. Works infrequently from 2-point stance. Can call on speed-to-power, 2-hand swipe and dip-and-rip from his pass-rush toolbox, and will use a swim move to escape blocks in run game. Can play tall and allow blockers underneath his pads while losing outside leverage in run game. Needs to string moves together and be quicker to counter as a pass-rusher.

Bottom Line: Armitage has an ideal frame and versatile skill set. He can impact the run game from the edge with his length and solid strength over tight ends, while also working as a solid complimentary pass-rusher with a few items in his toolbox. Armitage could play 5-technique in an odd 3-man base front, or stick as a traditional left defensive end in 4-3 defense.