LSU Football Adds Newman Receiver AJ Johnson to 2022 Recruiting Class

LSU has added another high end Louisiana recruit to the 2022 class. On Friday, receiver AJ Johnson announced his commitment to the Tigers' program, joining offensive tackles Will Campbell and Bo Bordelon as the third addition to the class in the last three weeks.

The Tigers also now have 10 total committed players in the 2022 recruiting cycle, including two receivers in Decoldest Crawford and Aaron Anderson. Johnson really broke onto the scene last season at Newman High School as the Greenies No. 1 target for quarterback Arch Manning.

We profiled Johnson last summer, who said that he could feel that an LSU offer was coming, but that the program just needed to see him play after transferring from McMain High School.

"I just feel like 99.9% of the time I will come down with the ball, my vertical is 42 inches so I'm definitely able to come down with those jump balls," Johnson said. "Since I really couldn't play for a year, I'm more explosive and that's what I've been trying to add to my game."

Johnson also talked about his relationship with Manning, who is a high target for practically every program in the country out of the 2023 class.

"We're actually real close, we're like brothers honestly and we have a lot of fun with each other," Johnson said. "Putting in that bond off the field is what we've been doing. We've talked a lot about remaining humble throughout the recruiting process, that's the No. 1 thing.“

LSU has been on a recruiting frenzy over the last two weeks and will now turn its sights to filling out the 2021 class on the right note. The Tigers have plenty of irons in the fire with how they could potentially fill out the final tapir of the class after landing Brian Thomas and Clemson grad transfer Mike Jones Jr.