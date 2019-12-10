LSU Offensive Line Named Joe Moore Award Finalist For 2019 Season

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has said this years offensive line is the most improved unit he's ever been around. Coach Ed Orgeron has echoed those sentiments multiple times as well.

On Tuesday, the offensive line was recognized for its rapid improvement in the 2019 season, being named a Joe Moore award finalist, going to the best offensive line group in the country.

Joining the Tiger offensive line as finalists are the o-lines from Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon.

Burrow himself has said multiple times the success and the offense has had this season starts with the way the offensive line has protected him and opened up running lanes. As a result, the LSU offense ranks first in the country in yards per game (554.3), third in scoring offense (47.8) and broken nearly every school record there is to offer.

The unit is led by junior center Lloyd Cushenberry, who alongside right guard Damien Lewis and left guard Adrian Magee have started every game for the Tigers this season. Right tackle Austin Deculus has also been a huge part of the unit's success, starting 11 games at right tackle.

Additionally, the depth of this the unit showed with freshman Dare Rosenthal and senior Badara Traore able to fill in seamlessly at left tackle with Saahdiq Charles being suspended for half of the games this year.

The Joe Moore Award committee released the following statement about the productivity of the LSU offensive line and why it was deserving of being a finalist.

"There is a tendency to hyper-focus on the rushing attacks and the run-blocking of these units, but LSU forced us to really alter our filters and do a deeper dive. They were solid against the run, but their ability to handle protection duties against SEC rushers with so many receivers out in routes was really impressive and one of the reasons Burrow is going to win the Heisman. It's not THE reason, but it's definitely one of them."

The winning recipient of the Joe Moore Award will be presented to the winning o-line in a surprise visit to that team's campus sometime over the next few weeks.

The offensive line has seen the praise of their senior quarterback all season and Burrow was asked after the SEC Championship, that should he win the Heisman, who's the first people he'll thank.

"The o-line, obviously," Burrow said. "They've been unreal all year and they're one of the most improved groups I've ever been around. They took that criticism to heart from last year and I think they're the best group in the country."