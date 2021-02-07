Former LSU Offensive Lineman Alan Faneca Inducted Into NFL Hall of Fame

On Saturday, a sixth member of the LSU football fraternity was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Offensive lineman Alan Faneca, who played with the purple and gold from 1994-97, became the latest inductee into the Hall of Fame after a stellar 12-year NFL career.

As far as Hall of Fame classes go, Faneca joins one of the all time greats in the 2021 class. The former LSU offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion joins an A-list cast of former players that includes Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Tom Flores , John Lynch, Bill Nunn and Drew Pearson .

Faneca also joins an elite group of former Tigers to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame including Kevin Mawae, Johnny Robinson, Jim Taylor, Y.A. Tittle and Steve Van Buren. Mawae, who was the last LSU player to be inducted, gave a special shoutout to Faneca.

"What you did on the football field in your career has deemed you worthy to be recognized as one of the 351 men that have ever played the game of football," Mawae said. "Your family, your coaches and teammates are all extremely proud of you. I welcome you to the brotherhood of the gold jackets."

While at LSU, Faneca was a consensus All-American in the 1997 season and a two time All-SEC selection, starting in his final 36 games as a collegiate player.

"Congratulations to Alan Faneca on his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," LSU coach Ed Orgeron tweeted. "The LSU Family is proud of you! Geaux Tigers."

After being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 26 overall pick, Faneca would spend the next 12 years becoming one of the best run blockers in the league and eventually capture a Super Bowl in 2006. He made 201 career starts primarily as a guard and go on to become a nine time Pro Bowler and six time first team All-Pro selection.

“Without a doubt, Alan was one of the best guards in Steelers history, and one of the best in the NFL,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Alan was unique in that he was big and strong enough to handle interior pass rushers and keep them off our quarterbacks, but also mobile enough to pull in either direction and lead one of our running backs around the end.”