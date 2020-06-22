LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Transfer Ali Gaye Provides LSU Football With Impact Edge Rusher Talent

Brian Smith

LSU has had a recent history of dipping into the JUCO market and finding starting caliber players, most recently guard Damien Lewis. Coach Ed Orgeron and company are hoping the long and athletic defensive end Ali Gaye can provide a similar impact in 2020. 

With LSU going back to the 4-3 defense, adding a natural pass rusher made sense. LSU recruited body types better suited to the 3-4 during the past few recruiting classes. Enter Ali Gaye, a unique defensive end because he’s 6-foot-6, 270-pounds, yet athletic enough to cover a tight end or wide receiver in space.

Seriously.

Gaye played for Garden City (Kan.) Junior College. Prior to that, he played high school football for Edmonds Woodway (Wash.). It’s a long way down to the bayou, but his talents will be welcomed by LSU.

During this first play, it provides insight into just how naturally athletic this young man can be in space. Again, this is a 270-pound defensive end, not a 210-pound strong safety. A few things to watch.

First, he’s comfortable turning and running in space. That’s abnormal for a defensive end. Second, he’s not a player that looks awkward when running in space. He’s more like an extension of the linebacking core. Finally, Gaye changes direction quite well after locating the football. 

This next play personifies what it is for a defensive end to ‘crash down’ on the running back. This clip lasts all of three seconds. That’s it. That’s a good thing. Why? Gaye made the play almost immediately. The offensive blocking scheme left Gaye unblocked so that they could double team another player closer to the point of attack.

Bad decision.

Gaye exploded off the edge, utilized his fantastic flexibility to turn the corner and explode laterally down the line of scrimmage and crash into the running back. This is a NFL-level play. Period.

A similar play, but with a few important subtle items to watch. The opposing team attempted to use the tight end to block Gaye. The tight end leaned too far over his toes and ducked his head. When a player uses poor blocking technique, a talented defensive end like Gaye should destroy that tight end. That’s exactly what Gaye did.

A hand swipe combined with a swim move and Gaye was quickly past the tight end. More importantly, he did not go too far into the backfield. Next, Gaye read the play, a quarterback lead run into the A-gap. Just like with the play above, Gaye went laterally towards the running quarterback and made the stop near the line of scrimmage.

That’s instinct, technique and athleticism all on display. This is a polished defensive end headed to LSU.

This final clip is part comical and part ridiculous. Gaye ends up covering a wide receiver, literally a wide receiver, during an option route, and stays with him.

First things first. No defensive end should be one-on-one with a wide receiver. Ever. That’s no good. However, Gaye held his own, despite the wide receiver making a 180-degree shift in the direction he ran. Gaye even made the solo tackle. This type of natural athleticism, hustle and instinct should be commended. Just a great play.

Overall, Gaye is the type of rare athlete that can compete right away for playing time. It’s LSU, and there will be plenty of competition. At the very least, Gaye should be a factor with special teams and obvious third down passing situations. Long-term potential, however, should be considered elite.

This is the type of talent that if he takes to the coaching, the change in culture of where he lives and the lights are not too bright, Gaye can be be a true difference-maker. The physical skills are obvious.

Can Gaye become a dominant edge rusher? Absolutely. Will he? That’s why we watch the games. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 LSU Football Recruit Shone Washington Ready to Get Back to Work After Sitting Sophomore Year

Washington earning plenty of buzz from top tier programs despite sitting 2019 due to transfer rules.

Glen West

Three LSU Football Headlines to Follow On Defense Ahead of Preseason Camp

Who starts opposite Derek Stingley? How big of an adjustment will 4-3 defense be?

Harrison Valentine

Multiple LSU Players Quarantined After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Glen West

by

Theprofessor1950

How Does Recent COVID-19 Outbreak Among LSU Football Players Affect Program Moving Forward?

Isolated players currently in the midst of a near two-week quarantine to limit spread

Glen West

Three Headlines That Will Dominate LSU Football Offense in Preseason Camp

How will Scott Linehan impact the offense for the better? Will o-line answer any question marks?

Harrison Valentine

by

Coach Gerry

Lineman Erick Cade’s Length, Mobility Would Make Him a Welcomed Addition to LSU Football 2021 Class

Cade hoping to make commitment decision as early as November

Glen West

LSU Cornerback Dwight McGlothern’s Size, Length Make Him Comparable to Therold Simon

McGlothern will have much to prove in order to earn playing time in deep secondary

Brian Smith

Report: LSU Safety Eric Monroe Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

Monroe leaves behind a crowded safety room that will see plenty of competition during preseason camp.

Glen West

What Can Tight End Nick Storz Bring to the LSU Football Team in 2020?

Storz 6-foot-6, 262-pound frame will make him a unique player to watch in preseason camp

Glen West

2022 LSU Football Recruit Zion Branch Hoping to Carry on Legacy of NFL Legend, Uncle Cliff Branch

Zion says LSU offer was a special moment, talks about impact uncle had on his life

Glen West