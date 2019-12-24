LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Report: LSU Receiver Dee Anderson Enters Transfer Portal

Glen West

Suspended LSU receiver Dee Anderson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirmed to Brody Miller of the Athletic and Andy Zenitz of Alabama Media Group.

Anderson appeared in 19 games with the Tigers, catching 27 passes for 392 yards and a touchdown. Anderson's career game came as a member of the purple and gold came in 2018 against Louisiana Tech, where he caught five passes for 80 yards.

The 6-foot-6 receiver was suspended before the 2019 season started by coach Ed Orgeron. When asked about it a month later, Orgeron confirmed Anderson was suspended for the year due to a "conditioning issue."

"Dee Anderson is currently suspended from all team activities," Orgeron said in August. "He has some conditioning stuff to get done. When he gets that conditioning stuff done, we feel like he's going to be back. I think that he's going to be fine once he gets into the right condition that he needs to."

Anderson has two years left of eligibility after graduating last week from LSU.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Unsung Hero: LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger Making Most of This Season Before Deciding on Future

Glen West

Even out of the spotlight Ensminger waited his turn and is reaping the rewards

How the LSU Defense is Preparing for Another Scrambling Quarterback in Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts

Glen West

Aranda says making adjustments on the spot will be the key against stopping Sooner running attack

LSU Players Stress Staying Focused Ahead of Oklahoma

Glen West

Tigers focused on task at hand this bowl season

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Meets With Media Monday To Talk Peach Bowl, Oklahoma Offense

Glen West

Orgeron praises Hurts, Riley and OU offense

LSU Treating Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury "Day-By-Day"

Glen West

Edwards-Helaire better than initially thought, off of crutches as gameday approaches

Glen West

An LSU vs Oklahoma preview from national SI writer Ross Dellenger

Three Matchups to Follow: No. 1 LSU vs No. 4 Oklahoma

Glen West

Stingley-Lamb will be a must follow battle come Saturday afternoon

Four LSU Football Players Named FWAA All-Americans

Glen West

Burrow, Chase, Cushenberry and Stingley all recognized as All-Americans

Some Interesting Notes to Know as No. 1 LSU Prepares to Take on No. 4 Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

Glen West

Tigers to take on Oklahoma for third time in program's histories

LSU Basketball Drops Second Straight Game as the Offense Runs Cold in 70-68 Loss to USC

Glen West

Tigers can't convert late as team drops to 7-4