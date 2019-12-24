Report: LSU Receiver Dee Anderson Enters Transfer Portal

Suspended LSU receiver Dee Anderson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirmed to Brody Miller of the Athletic and Andy Zenitz of Alabama Media Group.

Anderson appeared in 19 games with the Tigers, catching 27 passes for 392 yards and a touchdown. Anderson's career game came as a member of the purple and gold came in 2018 against Louisiana Tech, where he caught five passes for 80 yards.

The 6-foot-6 receiver was suspended before the 2019 season started by coach Ed Orgeron. When asked about it a month later, Orgeron confirmed Anderson was suspended for the year due to a "conditioning issue."

"Dee Anderson is currently suspended from all team activities," Orgeron said in August. "He has some conditioning stuff to get done. When he gets that conditioning stuff done, we feel like he's going to be back. I think that he's going to be fine once he gets into the right condition that he needs to."

Anderson has two years left of eligibility after graduating last week from LSU.