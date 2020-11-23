LSU Defensive End Andre Anthony Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

LSU senior defensive end Andre Anthony was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Arkansas. In the 27-24 win over the Razorbacks, Anthony recorded four tackles and two sacks for a total loss of 12 yards.

Anthony was one of those players that before the season seemed poised to thrive in LSU's switch to the 4-3. After being a perennial complementary piece to the likes of K'Lavon Chaisson and Michael Divinity over the years, Anthony has put together a solid senior campaign, recording 16 tackles and four sacks in six appearances for the purple and gold.

Anthony, Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari lead a defensive line unit that has been the strength of this LSU defense in terms of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Before a three week delay, the Tigers were tops in the SEC in sacks and with Anthony's two sacks on Saturday, the team total is now 16 on the season.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound lineman always knew his opportunity was just on the horizon and now that he's waited his turn, he's making the most of it.

"A lot of great players come through LSU, you just never know when your opportunity will come," Anthony said after the 42-7 win over Vanderbilt. "We all come from different situations but to watch everybody get the opportunity of what they're doing now, it's exciting to see."

LSU found some success with its rotation with Anthony playing a major role in the defense's most recent success against the Razorbacks. What the unit was able to show on Saturday was that it also was proficient in stopping the run, holding Arkansas running backs to 61 yards on the ground.