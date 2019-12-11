LSU
Report: LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda, UNLV in "Serious" Negotiations on Head Coaching Job

Glen West

While LSU is preparing for a national championship run later this month, the Tigers might be needing to search for a new defensive coordinator as well.

Bruce Feldman of the Athletic reported that LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and UNLV are in "serious" negotiations about the Rebels head coaching vacancy. Feldman reported Tuesday night a deal could be in place within the next 24 hours.

National Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger also reported that Aranda and UNLV were in talks on a contract and that the Rebel administration is promising "significant financial support for Aranda's potential staff."

Aranda is currently the highest paid assistant coach in college football, earning $2.5 million annually. It is unclear if Aranda takes a head coaching position with UNLV, what that will mean for the rest of the season as the Tigers chase a national championship. 

Story will be updated as more information is provided 

