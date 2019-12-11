LSU Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Report: LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda 'Not Expected' to be UNLV Coach

Glen West

It seems, at least for now, LSU is not in danger of losing its defensive coordinator as it was reported late Tuesday evening that Dave Aranda was "not expected" to be UNLV's head coach.

ESPN reporter Andrew Rittenberg said that while there were initial interests on both sides, no offer was officially made to Aranda.

It was reported Tuesday afternoon by the Athletic and Sports Illustrated that were 'serious negotiations' between Aranda and UNLV with Bruce Feldman reporting a deal could be in place within 24 hours.

Aranda, who is in his fourth year with the Tigers, is the highest paid assistant coach in college football, earning $2.5 million annually. This isn't the first time Aranda was approached for another coaching job. 

In January of 2018, Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher made a run at Aranda to become its next defensive coordinator before Aranda ultimately decided to stay with LSU on a restructured deal.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda, UNLV in "Serious" Negotiations on Head Coaching Job

Glen West
0

Aranda deal could take place with next 24 hours

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Named a Finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award

Glen West
0

Orgeron one of nine finalists for Eddie Robinson award

LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady Wins Broyles Award

Glen West
0

After leading LSU to a record-setting year on offense, passing game coordinator Joe Brady won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

LSU Offensive Line Named Joe Moore Award Finalist For 2019 Season

Glen West
0

Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon round out the finalists

Glen West

Joe Burrow was named a Heisman Finalist on Monday night. Check out this amazing video narrated by…

0

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named Finalist for Heisman Trophy

Glen West
0

Burrow joins Hurts, Young, Fields as three finalists for the Heisman

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron One of Six Finalists for the Munger Award

Glen West
0

Munger Award goes to top head coach in the country

LSU Basketball Wins Fourth Straight With Commanding 109-59 Victory over Northwestern State

Glen West
1

Tigers have now beaten last two opponents by combined 86 points

LSU Football Dominates the AP All-SEC Team, Orgeron Named SEC Coach of the Year

Glen West
0

10 Tiger players selected to AP All-SEC first and second teams

An Early Look at No. 1 LSU vs No. 4 Oklahoma in 2019 Peach Bowl

Glen West
0

Peach Bowl will feature battle of the country's top-two offenses