Report: LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda 'Not Expected' to be UNLV Coach

It seems, at least for now, LSU is not in danger of losing its defensive coordinator as it was reported late Tuesday evening that Dave Aranda was "not expected" to be UNLV's head coach.

ESPN reporter Andrew Rittenberg said that while there were initial interests on both sides, no offer was officially made to Aranda.

It was reported Tuesday afternoon by the Athletic and Sports Illustrated that were 'serious negotiations' between Aranda and UNLV with Bruce Feldman reporting a deal could be in place within 24 hours.

Aranda, who is in his fourth year with the Tigers, is the highest paid assistant coach in college football, earning $2.5 million annually. This isn't the first time Aranda was approached for another coaching job.

In January of 2018, Texas A & M and Jimbo Fisher made a run at Aranda to become its next defensive coordinator before Aranda ultimately decided to stay with LSU on a restructured deal.