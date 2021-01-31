Former LSU Tight End Arik Gilbert Commits to Florida

Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has found his next home. The Georgia native announced on social media that he'd be committing to the Florida Gators.

"After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida. This is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family," Gilbert wrote on social media.

The Tigers will face their former star tight end on Oct. 16 in Death Valley after a 35 reception season in seven appearances that included 368 yards and two touchdowns. Gilbert opted out of the final two games of his 2020 freshman season with LSU and made just eight appearances before ultimately entering the transfer portal.

There was some speculation recently that Gilbert had reached out to LSU about potentially returning to the program but he ultimately settled in on Dan Mullen and the Gators. Florida does have a good track record recently as Kyle Pitts is coming off a strong junior season and is a likely top 20 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Gilbert also strongly considered his hometown Georgia Bulldogs as the initial reported reason for his departure was because he was "homesick."

LSU is now officially left with a hole at the tight end position as Kole Taylor and Jalen Shead are the only scholarship tight ends left on the roster. Taylor showed promise down the stretch but at this point in time, will have to prove himself with a new offensive staff hoping to lock down roles for each player.