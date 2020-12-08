Report: LSU Freshman Tight End Arik Gilbert Heavily Considering Transfer

The hits just keep on coming for LSU football and the latest is perhaps the biggest bombshell of all. Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert is heavily considering entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from 247sports and The Athletic’s Brody Miller.

According to Miller, Gilbert is “homesick” and LSU is currently fighting to keep him in Baton Rouge. Gilbert, a native of Marietta, Georgia, a transfer to home state Georgia or nearby Clemson, Alabama or Florida might make the most sense.

To say this is a hit to the program would be an understatement. Gilbert was one of the most highly valued prospects to commit to the Tigers in recent memory and was viewed as a cornerstone piece for future offensive success.

Drawing comparisons to future Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, Gilbert’s unique size, speed and talent helped him earn National High School Gatorade Player of the Year honors. In his lone season with the purple and gold, Gilbert recorded 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers have struggled to consistently get Gilbert involved in the offense since Myles Brennan went down against Missouri as he has totaled just 54 yards in his last two games. For weeks Ed Orgeron has told the media just how much the team needed to get Gilbert involved.

“I think Arik Gilbert is a phenomenal football player. I think the more time we can get him the ball, the more success our football team is going to have,” Orgeron said Monday.

The Tigers once again find themselves between a rock and a hard place as they scramble to replace the production it’s lost in Terrace Marshall and now potentially Gilbert in consecutive weeks. Tory Carter and freshman Kole Taylor, who the coaches are very high on, figure to see an increased snap count with Gilbert potentially out the doorg.

Make no mistake, the loss of Gilbert is a culmination of pretty much everything falling apart around Orgeron and LSU in 2020. When will it end for the defending national champs?

This story will be updated as more details are provided