LSU Tight End Arik Gilbert Announces He's Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU freshman tight end Arik Gilbert announced that he will be entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal. After one year in Baton Rouge, the Georgia native appears to be moving on from the program.

Gilbert first announced his decision to opt out of the rest of the 2020 LSU season before the team's final two games against Florida and Ole Miss.

"He said his body was hurt and there were some things he had to take care of," Orgeron said back in December. "Do I think we have a chance at getting him back next season? Yeah."

In his lone season with the purple and gold, Gilbert recorded 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns. With the Tigers now down Gilbert as well as senior Tory Carter, it'll be freshman Kole Taylor who assumes most of the tight end duties as well as potentially Nick Storz and Jalen Shead, who signed with the 2021 class during the Early Signing Period.

Even when Gilbert made his decision known to the LSU staff, Orgeron and the Tigers were holding out hope that they'd be able to re-recruit the star tight end, who was named Gatorade Athlete of the Year in his senior season at Marietta High School.

It appears that Georgia could be the frontrunner in its pursuit of Gilbert though Alabama and Clemson could both be options being fairly close to Gilbert's home town. Regardless, LSU will likely enter next season without one of its most talented players and behind Taylor, there could be a hole at the tight end spot.