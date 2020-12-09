Arik Gilbert Has Officially Opted Out of the 2020 Season LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says

Arik Gilbert has officially opted out of the rest of the 2020 season. Coach Ed Orgeron said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday that he had a "good conversation" with Gilbert on Tuesday and the freshman tight end officially has opted out for the rest of 2020.

"He said his body was hurt and there were some things he had to take care of," Orgeron said. "Do I think we have a chance at getting him back next season? Yeah."

Orgeron said that Gilbert didn't tell him he was transferring which leaves a sliver of hope for the purple and gold. The Tigers will now spend time trying to re-recruit Gilbert as they'd like to have him back for 2021 and beyond.

One of the most highly touted recruits to commit to the Tigers under Orgeron, Gilbert figured to be a cornerstone piece for this offense for the 2021 season and beyond.

"We wish him the best, take care of the things he needs to take care of and would like him to be back with us next year," Orgeron said.

Gilbert now joins Kary Vincent, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Shelvin, Nelson Jenkins, Travez Moore and Terrace Marshall as the players who have opted out this season. In addition, TK McLendon and Siaki Ika have both entered the transfer portal this season and are still looking for new homes.

In his lone season with the purple and gold, Gilbert recorded 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns. With the Tigers now down Gilbert as well as senior Tory Carter, it'll be freshman Kole Taylor who assumes most of the tight end duties for the final two regular season games. Taylor has caught just one pass this season but has impressed teammates.

"He's been in here working hard, as long as I've been here. It looks like he's gonna get thrust into the role this week but it's just another opportunity for him," center Liam Shanahan said. "I'm sure he's going to be pretty hard with it this week to make sure he's ready to take advantage of this opportunity."