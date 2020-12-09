FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Arik Gilbert Has Officially Opted Out of the 2020 Season LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says

Orgeron hoping to re-recruit Gilbert back to program, freshman didn't tell him he was transferring
Author:
Publish date:

Arik Gilbert has officially opted out of the rest of the 2020 season. Coach Ed Orgeron said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday that he had a "good conversation" with Gilbert on Tuesday and the freshman tight end officially has opted out for the rest of 2020. 

"He said his body was hurt and there were some things he had to take care of," Orgeron said. "Do I think we have a chance at getting him back next season? Yeah."

Orgeron said that Gilbert didn't tell him he was transferring which leaves a sliver of hope for the purple and gold.  The Tigers will now spend time trying to re-recruit Gilbert as they'd like to have him back for 2021 and beyond. 

One of the most highly touted recruits to commit to the Tigers under Orgeron, Gilbert figured to be a cornerstone piece for this offense for the 2021 season and beyond. 

"We wish him the best, take care of the things he needs to take care of and would like him to be back with us next year," Orgeron said. 

Gilbert now joins Kary Vincent, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Shelvin, Nelson Jenkins, Travez Moore and Terrace Marshall as the players who have opted out this season. In addition, TK McLendon and Siaki Ika have both entered the transfer portal this season and are still looking for new homes. 

In his lone season with the purple and gold, Gilbert recorded 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns. With the Tigers now down Gilbert as well as senior Tory Carter, it'll be freshman Kole Taylor who assumes most of the tight end duties for the final two regular season games. Taylor has caught just one pass this season but has impressed teammates. 

"He's been in here working hard, as long as I've been here. It looks like he's gonna get thrust into the role this week but it's just another opportunity for him," center Liam Shanahan said. "I'm sure he's going to be pretty hard with it this week to make sure he's ready to take advantage of this opportunity." 

7CF89049-281B-4EFD-8145-CFB835A06097
Football

Arik Gilbert Has Officially Opted Out of the 2020 Season LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says

USATSI_15251792
Basketball

LSU Basketball Pulls Out of Hoopsgiving Game vs USF Due to COVID-19 Contact Tracing

USATSI_15109603
Football

LSU Players Talk Team Morale Heading Into Final Two Game Stretch of 2020 Season

USATSI_13507095
Football

Know Your Enemy: What You Need To Know About LSU's Opponent No. 6 Florida

USATSI_13507095
Football

Key Points for LSU Football Defense Against Explosive Florida Offense

USATSI_15273178
Football

LSU Football's Focus Remains on Finishing 2020 "Right Way" Despite Planning for Future

USATSI_15139526
Football

Amidst Questions of Team Culture, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says "We'll Find Out Who's Really Behind Us"

7CF89049-281B-4EFD-8145-CFB835A06097
Football

LSU Freshman Tight End Arik Gilbert Heavily Considering Transfer

USATSI_15274510
Football

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Updates Health of Derek Stingley, Battle at QB Heading into Florida Week